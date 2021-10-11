Austria's Alexander Schallenberg to take power as Kurz lurks in shadows

Alexander Schallenberg will take office as Austria’s new chancellor on Monday, with his predecessor Sebastian Kurz hovering in the background after a week of political intrigue in Vienna.

Mr Kurz is suspected of playing a chess move by ceding power to Mr Schallenberg while remaining leader of his centre-right party and fighting the corruption claims that forced him out.

The opposition believes Mr Kurz will continue to pull the strings — and suspects he plans to return to the chancellorship if he can fend off the scandal.

One of the world’s youngest leaders at 35, Mr Kurz has been temporarily out of office before. After a separate scandal involving the far right, he handed power in 2019 to an interim cabinet in which Mr Schallenberg was a senior minister.

Mr Schallenberg, 52, stayed on as foreign minister when Mr Kurz returned to power, and backed Austria’s hardline stance on immigration.

A former diplomat, Mr Schallenberg hosted the high-stakes talks in Vienna aimed at restoring the nuclear deal between the US, Iran and world powers.

Mr Kurz said his colleague had a “knack for diplomacy” which he said would be needed to restore trust within the government.

Mr Schallenberg spoke briefly on Sunday to say that his rise to the chancellorship was “a surprise for everyone” after Mr Kurz resigned.

“It’s an enormously challenging task and time,” he said. “But I think we are showing an incredible degree of responsibility for this country.”

Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday but there is much speculation that he plans to return. Reuters

Colleagues in the ruling Austrian People’s Party showered Mr Kurz with praise after he stepped aside to provide “stable conditions” in Vienna.

Prosecutors had announced on Wednesday that Mr Kurz was under investigation over claims that public money was used to buy positive media coverage. He denies wrongdoing.

His coalition partners, the Greens, had signalled that Mr Kurz’s position was untenable and a confidence vote was scheduled for Tuesday.

“Sebastian Kurz took a statesmanlike step which once again shows his enormous sense of responsibility,” said August Woeginger, a leader of the People’s Party in parliament.

The Greens said the coalition could continue under Mr Schallenberg, whom they described as having worked constructively with the party.

But opposition parties were suspicious of Mr Kurz’s motives, fearing he could use parliamentary immunity to obstruct investigations.

“As party leader he will continue to pull strings in the background,” said Pamela Rendi-Wagner, the chairwoman of the Social Democratic Party.

“You can summarise it this way … Kurz is no longer chancellor, but shadow chancellor of the Republic of Austria.”

The party criticised the Greens for staying in a coalition with Mr Schallenberg rather than seeking an alternative alliance.

“The Greens had the chance to finish off the Kurz system, an important opportunity for Austria that they’ve wasted to stay in power,” said Christian Deutsch, another Social Democratic leader.

People cheer outside the chancellery in Vienna following the resignation of Sebastian Kurz on Saturday. EPA

Mr Kurz said he was resigning partly to prevent the Greens from breaking away and forming a messy four-way coalition with the Social Democrats and others.

Any such deal would have to include some support from the far-right Freedom Party, which said Mr Kurz should resign as party leader.

Erwin Angerer, a regional Freedom Party leader, highlighted that a local branch of the People’s Party had openly called for a Kurz comeback, which has been the subject of much speculation.

“He remains leader of the People’s Party and flees into parliamentary immunity. The Kurz system will continue to operate,” he said.

Martin Gruber, the head of Mr Kurz’s party in the state of Carinthia, was among those hoping for a comeback.

“The allegations against him must be cleared up as soon as possible and not drag on for years on end, in order that he can quickly return as chancellor,” Mr Gruber said.

Mr Kurz governed with the Freedom Party until 2019, when a far-right leader, Heinz-Christian Strache, was caught allegedly offering corrupt deals at a dinner party in Ibiza.

The scandal brought down the government, but Mr Kurz returned to power with the Greens after winning the election in September 2019.