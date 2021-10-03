Plane crashes into building near Milan, killing all eight onboard

A plane carrying six passengers and a crew of two crashed into a building in Milan on Sunday afternoon, killing everyone onboard.

The small, privately owned aircraft, registered in Romania, hit a vacant two-storey office block in the district of San Donato Milanese, authorities said.

It crashed soon after take-off from Milan’s Linate Airport and was flying to Olbia Airport on the Italian island of Sardinia.

A thick column of dark smoke rose from the site and was visible for kilometres. Several cars parked nearby went up in flames.

Milan prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano said the flight was proceeding until “a certain point, then an anomaly appeared on the radar screen and it plunged,” striking the building’s roof.

She said control tower officials reported the anomaly and the plane had not sent an alarm, but the flight recorder had been retrieved.

Ms Siciliano said the pilot and a passenger were among those killed. She said the others onboard had not yet been identified but it was known that none was Italian. The aircraft was registered in Romania, she said.

Italian news reports said the pilot was 30 and held Romanian and German citizenship, while the woman was in her sixties and held Romanian and French citizenship.

The plane had flown from Bucharest, Romania’s capital, to Milan on September 30 with no apparent problem.

The Italian news agency Ansa quoted the national air safety agency, ANSV, as saying: “The plane hit the building and started burning.” It said the aircraft was a single-engine PC-12 aircraft.

Fire officials initially said the plane had crashed into the building’s facade. But following further inspection, the prosecutor said, it was apparent that it had struck the roof.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, which caused extensive damage.