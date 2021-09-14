Mediterranean migrant crossings to Italy double in a year

Migrants on a wooden boat wait for Italian coast guards near the island of Lampedusa in the Mediterranean Sea. Reuters

The number of migrants arriving on Italy’s shores has nearly doubled compared with last year.

Almost 41,000 people have arrived in Italy by sea since January, compared with 21,000 over the same period in 2020.

The jump in numbers is not a one-off. Crossings during last year’s pandemic-affected summer were higher than in 2019.

Warm summer weather and political instability in North Africa have been linked to the rising number of crossings, with Libyan coast guards stopping three times as many people as last year.

Tunisian nationals made up more than a quarter of those who arrived in Italy this year. More than 33,000 of them set off from Libya or Tunisia.

Some took longer routes to Italy, with 5,000 travelling via Turkey, 800 setting off from Algeria and 600 from Egypt.

The most common port of entry was on the island of Lampedusa, but others arrived on Sicily or at the southern tip of the Italian mainland.

Lampedusa has a housing complex for migrants who reach the island after being rescued from boats launched by smugglers based in Libya.

Migrants leave a search and rescue ship run by humanitarian workers on the island of Sicily in Italy. EPA

Fishing boats or rubber dinghies crowded with migrants sometimes reach the island unaided after setting off from Tunisia’s coast.

The crossings have continued into September, with 548 people arriving on the Italian coast last Wednesday and another 283 on Thursday.

Although three quarters of this year’s arrivals were men, there were thousands of women and children, including more than 6,000 unaccompanied minors.

Asylum problems

At least 20,000 people have applied for asylum this year, but many have been rejected. Asylum requests are often denied by Italy unless people can show they are fleeing war and persecution rather than poverty.

As of this summer there were more than 53,000 asylum cases pending in Italy, according to figures from the UN’s refugee agency UNHCR.

The EU and Italy have provided support to Libyan coast guards in an effort to reduce illegal migration to their shores.

But an EU watchdog this week criticised the bloc’s efforts to deport unsuccessful asylum seekers, which it said were encouraging illegal migration.

Efforts by Brussels to persuade non-EU countries to take back migrants have “yielded limited results,” said the European Court of Auditors.

It said EU officials could not even agree on the size of the problem, with border guards giving different figures to the bloc’s statistics agency on how many people had been ordered to leave.

Hotel Data Cloud profile Date started: June 2016

Founders: Gregor Amon and Kevin Czok

Based: Dubai

Sector: Travel Tech

Size: 10 employees

Funding: $350,000 (Dh1.3 million)

Investors: five angel investors (undisclosed except for Amar Shubar)

hall of shame SUNDERLAND 2002-03 No one has ended a Premier League season quite like Sunderland. They lost each of their final 15 games, taking no points after January. They ended up with 19 in total, sacking managers Peter Reid and Howard Wilkinson and losing 3-1 to Charlton when they scored three own goals in eight minutes. SUNDERLAND 2005-06 Until Derby came along, Sunderland’s total of 15 points was the Premier League’s record low. They made it until May and their final home game before winning at the Stadium of Light while they lost a joint record 29 of their 38 league games. HUDDERSFIELD 2018-19 Joined Derby as the only team to be relegated in March. No striker scored until January, while only two players got more assists than goalkeeper Jonas Lossl. The mid-season appointment Jan Siewert was to end his time as Huddersfield manager with a 5.3 per cent win rate. ASTON VILLA 2015-16 Perhaps the most inexplicably bad season, considering they signed Idrissa Gueye and Adama Traore and still only got 17 points. Villa won their first league game, but none of the next 19. They ended an abominable campaign by taking one point from the last 39 available. FULHAM 2018-19 Terrible in different ways. Fulham’s total of 26 points is not among the lowest ever but they contrived to get relegated after spending over £100 million (Dh457m) in the transfer market. Much of it went on defenders but they only kept two clean sheets in their first 33 games. LA LIGA: Sporting Gijon, 13 points in 1997-98. BUNDESLIGA: Tasmania Berlin, 10 points in 1965-66

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

LIKELY TEAMS South Africa

Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi. India (from)

Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wkt), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

