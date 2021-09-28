Denmark revokes citizenship of Turkish dual national

The 24-year-old man had held Danish nationality for 10 years before it was stripped away

The man will serve his prison sentence in Denmark but will then be deported to Turkey upon release. AFP

Soraya Ebrahimi
Sep 28, 2021

A court in Denmark jailed a dual Turkish-Danish national for 10 years on Tuesday and stripped him of his citizenship for “planning a terrorist attack".

The 24-year-old - who was not named by the court - will serve his prison sentence in Denmark, but will then be deported to Turkey upon release, the court in Frederiksberg said in a statement.

The man, a native of Copenhagen, had been under surveillance by the intelligence services and was arrested in April 2020 immediately after purchasing a gun and ammunition.

The police also found an ISIS flag in his home.

Denmark wants migrants to work for welfare benefits

Prosecutors had demanded a jail term of 12 years and had charged him with purchasing weapons and ammunition “with the intent of perpetrating one or more terrorist attacks".

The potential targets were not revealed.

After the man is deported, he will be banned for life from entering Danish territory.

“I think he's been in Turkey fewer times than many other Danish people,” his lawyer, Rolf Gregersen, told the court.

“Denmark must take responsibility for him once he was awarded Danish citizenship. They can't just stick a postage stamp on his back and send him on his way,” the lawyer was quoted by the Danish news agency Ritzau as saying.

The Danish intelligence services, which have foiled a number of attacks in recent years, categorise the risk of an attack against Denmark as “serious”, six years after a double attack in Copenhagen left two people dead.

Updated: September 28th 2021, 10:41 PM
DenmarkLegal ProceedingsCitizenship ProgramTurkey
