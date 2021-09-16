Anger at neo-Nazi 'hang the Greens' posters in German election

The poster on the right says 'Hang the Greens' and was put up by The Third Way, a neo-Nazi party. Shutterstock

Neo-Nazis put up German election posters saying “hang the Greens”, which, on the grounds of free speech, were allowed to stay up.

The city of Zwickau in eastern Germany had ordered a ban on the posters after they appeared during the general election campaign.

But a court in the state of Saxony overturned the ban, ruling that the posters could stay if they were moved 100 metres away from official Green party advertising.

Read more Far right uses German election debate to stoke Afghan asylum fears

In a provisional ruling, judges said it was unclear whether strict requirements had been met for limiting free speech during an election campaign.

The decision was met with widespread criticism and is expected to face an appeal by city authorities. Similar posters appeared elsewhere in Germany.

“For us it doesn’t make any difference whether the posters are hanging here or 100m away,” said Zwickau mayor Constance Arndt.

“The demand to hang the Greens is and remains completely unacceptable, undemocratic and irresponsible.”

Josef Schuster, the head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said the ruling left him speechless.

“Right-wing extremists call for violence against the Greens and the court in Chemnitz talks about freedom of speech,” he said. “Seriously? What understanding of democracy does our justice system have?”.

Neo-Nazi background

A small neo-Nazi party called The Third Way put its name to the posters, which call on people to “vote German” at the election on September 26.

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency described the party in an annual report as being defined by xenophobia, anti-Semitism and neo-Nazi ideology.

It said the party fundamentally rejects Germany’s liberal democratic order, in particular with its statements on asylum and immigration.

The party won about 12,800 votes at European elections in 2019, less than 0.1 per cent of the total. It has no national or regional representation but is standing in this year’s election.

The Green party and its co-leader Annalena Baerbock have been targets of far-right smear campaigns. AP

The Greens are a regular target of far-right activists. Party leader Annalena Baerbock has been targeted by online smear campaigns.

Local Green activists responded with a new poster that mocked the court’s decision by announcing “This poster keeps the surrounding 100m Nazi-free”.

“We find the court decision in Chemnitz very bemusing and surprising,” said Christin Furtenbacher, a spokeswoman for the Greens in Saxony.

“Incitement to murder more than 3,300 members of a democratic party in Saxony, and its supporters, has no place in the public domain.”

The former East Germany is a stronghold of the far right. The Alternative for Germany party topped the poll in Saxony at the 2017 election.

The results of the first round are as follows: Qais Saied (Independent): 18.4 per cent Nabil Karoui (Qalb Tounes): 15.58 per cent Abdelfattah Mourou (Ennahdha party): 12.88 per cent Abdelkarim Zbidi (two-time defence minister backed by Nidaa Tounes party): 10.7 per cent Youssef Chahed (former prime minister, leader of Long Live Tunisia): 7.3 per cent

The results of the first round are as follows: Qais Saied (Independent): 18.4 per cent Nabil Karoui (Qalb Tounes): 15.58 per cent Abdelfattah Mourou (Ennahdha party): 12.88 per cent Abdelkarim Zbidi (two-time defence minister backed by Nidaa Tounes party): 10.7 per cent Youssef Chahed (former prime minister, leader of Long Live Tunisia): 7.3 per cent

The results of the first round are as follows: Qais Saied (Independent): 18.4 per cent Nabil Karoui (Qalb Tounes): 15.58 per cent Abdelfattah Mourou (Ennahdha party): 12.88 per cent Abdelkarim Zbidi (two-time defence minister backed by Nidaa Tounes party): 10.7 per cent Youssef Chahed (former prime minister, leader of Long Live Tunisia): 7.3 per cent

The results of the first round are as follows: Qais Saied (Independent): 18.4 per cent Nabil Karoui (Qalb Tounes): 15.58 per cent Abdelfattah Mourou (Ennahdha party): 12.88 per cent Abdelkarim Zbidi (two-time defence minister backed by Nidaa Tounes party): 10.7 per cent Youssef Chahed (former prime minister, leader of Long Live Tunisia): 7.3 per cent

The results of the first round are as follows: Qais Saied (Independent): 18.4 per cent Nabil Karoui (Qalb Tounes): 15.58 per cent Abdelfattah Mourou (Ennahdha party): 12.88 per cent Abdelkarim Zbidi (two-time defence minister backed by Nidaa Tounes party): 10.7 per cent Youssef Chahed (former prime minister, leader of Long Live Tunisia): 7.3 per cent

The results of the first round are as follows: Qais Saied (Independent): 18.4 per cent Nabil Karoui (Qalb Tounes): 15.58 per cent Abdelfattah Mourou (Ennahdha party): 12.88 per cent Abdelkarim Zbidi (two-time defence minister backed by Nidaa Tounes party): 10.7 per cent Youssef Chahed (former prime minister, leader of Long Live Tunisia): 7.3 per cent

The results of the first round are as follows: Qais Saied (Independent): 18.4 per cent Nabil Karoui (Qalb Tounes): 15.58 per cent Abdelfattah Mourou (Ennahdha party): 12.88 per cent Abdelkarim Zbidi (two-time defence minister backed by Nidaa Tounes party): 10.7 per cent Youssef Chahed (former prime minister, leader of Long Live Tunisia): 7.3 per cent

The results of the first round are as follows: Qais Saied (Independent): 18.4 per cent Nabil Karoui (Qalb Tounes): 15.58 per cent Abdelfattah Mourou (Ennahdha party): 12.88 per cent Abdelkarim Zbidi (two-time defence minister backed by Nidaa Tounes party): 10.7 per cent Youssef Chahed (former prime minister, leader of Long Live Tunisia): 7.3 per cent

The results of the first round are as follows: Qais Saied (Independent): 18.4 per cent Nabil Karoui (Qalb Tounes): 15.58 per cent Abdelfattah Mourou (Ennahdha party): 12.88 per cent Abdelkarim Zbidi (two-time defence minister backed by Nidaa Tounes party): 10.7 per cent Youssef Chahed (former prime minister, leader of Long Live Tunisia): 7.3 per cent

The results of the first round are as follows: Qais Saied (Independent): 18.4 per cent Nabil Karoui (Qalb Tounes): 15.58 per cent Abdelfattah Mourou (Ennahdha party): 12.88 per cent Abdelkarim Zbidi (two-time defence minister backed by Nidaa Tounes party): 10.7 per cent Youssef Chahed (former prime minister, leader of Long Live Tunisia): 7.3 per cent

The results of the first round are as follows: Qais Saied (Independent): 18.4 per cent Nabil Karoui (Qalb Tounes): 15.58 per cent Abdelfattah Mourou (Ennahdha party): 12.88 per cent Abdelkarim Zbidi (two-time defence minister backed by Nidaa Tounes party): 10.7 per cent Youssef Chahed (former prime minister, leader of Long Live Tunisia): 7.3 per cent

The results of the first round are as follows: Qais Saied (Independent): 18.4 per cent Nabil Karoui (Qalb Tounes): 15.58 per cent Abdelfattah Mourou (Ennahdha party): 12.88 per cent Abdelkarim Zbidi (two-time defence minister backed by Nidaa Tounes party): 10.7 per cent Youssef Chahed (former prime minister, leader of Long Live Tunisia): 7.3 per cent

The results of the first round are as follows: Qais Saied (Independent): 18.4 per cent Nabil Karoui (Qalb Tounes): 15.58 per cent Abdelfattah Mourou (Ennahdha party): 12.88 per cent Abdelkarim Zbidi (two-time defence minister backed by Nidaa Tounes party): 10.7 per cent Youssef Chahed (former prime minister, leader of Long Live Tunisia): 7.3 per cent

The results of the first round are as follows: Qais Saied (Independent): 18.4 per cent Nabil Karoui (Qalb Tounes): 15.58 per cent Abdelfattah Mourou (Ennahdha party): 12.88 per cent Abdelkarim Zbidi (two-time defence minister backed by Nidaa Tounes party): 10.7 per cent Youssef Chahed (former prime minister, leader of Long Live Tunisia): 7.3 per cent

The results of the first round are as follows: Qais Saied (Independent): 18.4 per cent Nabil Karoui (Qalb Tounes): 15.58 per cent Abdelfattah Mourou (Ennahdha party): 12.88 per cent Abdelkarim Zbidi (two-time defence minister backed by Nidaa Tounes party): 10.7 per cent Youssef Chahed (former prime minister, leader of Long Live Tunisia): 7.3 per cent

The results of the first round are as follows: Qais Saied (Independent): 18.4 per cent Nabil Karoui (Qalb Tounes): 15.58 per cent Abdelfattah Mourou (Ennahdha party): 12.88 per cent Abdelkarim Zbidi (two-time defence minister backed by Nidaa Tounes party): 10.7 per cent Youssef Chahed (former prime minister, leader of Long Live Tunisia): 7.3 per cent

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

MATCH RESULT Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2

Jazira: Mabkhout (52'), Romarinho (77'), Al Hammadi (90'+6)

Persepolis: Alipour (42'), Mensha (84')

MATCH RESULT Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2

Jazira: Mabkhout (52'), Romarinho (77'), Al Hammadi (90'+6)

Persepolis: Alipour (42'), Mensha (84')

MATCH RESULT Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2

Jazira: Mabkhout (52'), Romarinho (77'), Al Hammadi (90'+6)

Persepolis: Alipour (42'), Mensha (84')

MATCH RESULT Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2

Jazira: Mabkhout (52'), Romarinho (77'), Al Hammadi (90'+6)

Persepolis: Alipour (42'), Mensha (84')

MATCH RESULT Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2

Jazira: Mabkhout (52'), Romarinho (77'), Al Hammadi (90'+6)

Persepolis: Alipour (42'), Mensha (84')

MATCH RESULT Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2

Jazira: Mabkhout (52'), Romarinho (77'), Al Hammadi (90'+6)

Persepolis: Alipour (42'), Mensha (84')

MATCH RESULT Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2

Jazira: Mabkhout (52'), Romarinho (77'), Al Hammadi (90'+6)

Persepolis: Alipour (42'), Mensha (84')

MATCH RESULT Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2

Jazira: Mabkhout (52'), Romarinho (77'), Al Hammadi (90'+6)

Persepolis: Alipour (42'), Mensha (84')

MATCH RESULT Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2

Jazira: Mabkhout (52'), Romarinho (77'), Al Hammadi (90'+6)

Persepolis: Alipour (42'), Mensha (84')

MATCH RESULT Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2

Jazira: Mabkhout (52'), Romarinho (77'), Al Hammadi (90'+6)

Persepolis: Alipour (42'), Mensha (84')

MATCH RESULT Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2

Jazira: Mabkhout (52'), Romarinho (77'), Al Hammadi (90'+6)

Persepolis: Alipour (42'), Mensha (84')

MATCH RESULT Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2

Jazira: Mabkhout (52'), Romarinho (77'), Al Hammadi (90'+6)

Persepolis: Alipour (42'), Mensha (84')

MATCH RESULT Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2

Jazira: Mabkhout (52'), Romarinho (77'), Al Hammadi (90'+6)

Persepolis: Alipour (42'), Mensha (84')

MATCH RESULT Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2

Jazira: Mabkhout (52'), Romarinho (77'), Al Hammadi (90'+6)

Persepolis: Alipour (42'), Mensha (84')

MATCH RESULT Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2

Jazira: Mabkhout (52'), Romarinho (77'), Al Hammadi (90'+6)

Persepolis: Alipour (42'), Mensha (84')

MATCH RESULT Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2

Jazira: Mabkhout (52'), Romarinho (77'), Al Hammadi (90'+6)

Persepolis: Alipour (42'), Mensha (84')

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000