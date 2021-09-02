Number of migrants looking to reach Canary Islands more than doubles

The number of migrants trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands has more doubled the past year as deaths on the perilous crossing continue to rise.
Spanish Interior Ministry data showed a total of 8,222 migrants arrived to the islands illegally between January 1 and August 15, compared to 3,364 in the same period last year
More than 23,000 migrants arrived to the archipelago in 2020, marking an eight-fold increase from 2019.
The UN's International Organisation for Migration has confirmed the deaths of 529 migrants this year, but the death toll is probably much higher as people disappear at sea without ever being reported missing.
Authorities on the island chain report they have been overwhelmed by the influx of refugees attempting to make the crossing in rickety boats from North or West Africa.
On Thursday, a humanitarian aid group reported 21 women and one girl had died and dozens more people were lost at sea as they tried to reach the islands.
Helena Maleno, founder of the non-governmental organisation Walking Borders, tweeted on Thursday that the Moroccan navy had recovered 22 bodies from a migrant boat.
She said there was one girl among the casualties, who were mostly from the Ivory Coast and Guinea.
Moroccan authorities have not commented or provided information about the incident.
Ms Maleno said that the boat started its journey carrying 86 people, including 36 women and 13 girls.
On Tuesday, Spanish rescue services rescued 31 migrants from a boat off the coast of the island of Lanzarote, with one of them dying shortly after.
The migrants told emergency services the boat had left African shores with about 60 people on board and that some had fallen into the sea during the journey.
Updated: September 2nd 2021, 5:02 PM
How to tell if your child is being bullied at school
Sudden change in behaviour or displays higher levels of stress or anxiety
Shows signs of depression or isolation
Ability to sleep well diminishes
Academic performance begins to deteriorate
Changes in eating habits
Struggles to concentrate
Refuses to go to school
Behaviour changes and is aggressive towards siblings
Begins to use language they do not normally use
Profile of Hala Insurance
Date Started: September 2018
Founders: Walid and Karim Dib
Based: Abu Dhabi
Employees: Nine
Amount raised: $1.2 million
Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers
