Turkey offers to mediate between Ethiopia and Sudan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday backed a peaceful resolution for the Tigray conflict in Ethiopia, which has displaced tens of thousands and left millions hungry.
Mr Erdogan also said Turkey was willing to mediate between Ethiopia and Sudan to resolve a separate border dispute.
He spoke in Ankara alongside visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
The visit comes amid a broadening of the conflict in Tigray, which began in November after a political fallout between Mr Abiy and leaders of the Tigray region who dominated Ethiopia’s government for nearly three decades.
Thousands have been killed in the nine-month war amid widespread allegations by ethnic Tigrayans of gang rapes, man-made local famines and mass expulsions by Ethiopian and allied forces.
“The peace, tranquillity and integrity of Ethiopia, which has a strategic location and importance in Africa, is important to us,” Mr Erdogan said.
“All the countries in the region will be affected by the worsening of the situation.”
Mr Erdogan, who hosted Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, in Ankara last week, said Turkey was also prepared to contribute towards a peaceful resolution of the dispute between Ethiopia and Sudan over Al Fashaga region.
“We are ready to make any contribution to an amicable resolution of the problem, including mediation,” he said.
On Wednesday, Mr Erdogan and Mr Abiy oversaw the signing of military agreements, including a financial co-operation deal.
Details of the deals were not immediately available.
