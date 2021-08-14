French protest against 'health pass', as requirement extends to shopping centres

Protests against French restrictions aimed at curtailing Covid-19 took place across the country on Saturday, for a fifth successive weekend.

Demonstrators have focused their anger on overturning the “health pass” introduced by President Emmanuel Macron to limit outbreaks as the country emerges from repeated lockdowns.

But protesters, a mix of the far-right, anti-inequality activists, anti-vaxxers and civil liberties campaigners, say the policy encroaches on basic freedoms.

On Monday, nine shopping centres and department stores in Paris will be among those added to a growing list of places where the health pass is required for entry.

The pass shows that a person has been fully vaccinated, has had Covid or has tested negative. Without it, people are barred from venues including cinemas, gyms and restaurants.

Mr Macron sees the health pass – which makes vaccination essential to enjoying routine activities like sitting in a cafe or travelling on a train – as the key to emerging from the pandemic.

“I detest the idea that the authorities can go as far as they like,” said Marie Huguet, a pensioner protesting in Paris.

Yann Fontaine, 30, who works in a notary office, said he believed the health pass is a measure that “kills freedom".

A protester holds a placard stating 'neither conspiracy theorists nor deniers' in western city Nantes. AFP

Other protests took place in cities, especially in the south, including Toulon, Montpellier, Nice, Marseille and Perpignan, where numbers have sometimes exceeded those in Paris.

About 237,000 people turned out last Saturday across France, including 17,000 in Paris, the interior ministry said. That figure exceeded the 204,000 recorded the weekend before.

The pass has already been required since July 21 to visit cultural venues such as cinemas, theatres and museums. Its extension was approved by France's Constitutional Council earlier this month.

Vaccination has gathered steam in France since the health pass plan was announced and the government wants 50 million people to have received at least one shot by the end of August.

The health pass has been credited as a reason for the increased vaccine take-up.

Last week, the government added shops of 20,000 square metres to venues requiring the health pass, if the regional Covid incident rate is high enough.

French pharmacists and ministers also demanded tighter security at coronavirus vaccination centres, after 22 were vandalised, mostly during weekend protests.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights' report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute "a small trend within e-commerce". The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That's expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Results Ashraf Ghani 50.64 per cent Abdullah Abdullah 39.52 per cent Gulbuddin Hekmatyar 3.85 per cent Rahmatullah Nabil 1.8 per cent

The lowdown Badla Rating: 2.5/5 Produced by: Red Chillies, Azure Entertainment Director: Sujoy Ghosh Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke

