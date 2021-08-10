UAE and Kuwait helping more than 20 nations fight Greek fires

Volunteers help firefighters tackle a blaze next to the village of Kamatriades in northern Evia, Greece. (ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/Getty)

The UAE has joined global efforts to tackle bushfires in Greece by sending a helicopter to help contain flames in Athens.

It also sent food, medical supplies and firefighting equipment through the Emirates Red Crescent.

Kuwait’s Air Force has sent two planes carrying 40 firefighters and six fire engines, state news agency Kuna said.

At least 22 nations have provided Greece with assistance to control fires that have ravaged the country for an eighth day, devastating forestry, destroying homes and causing thousands to flee for safety in what Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called a “natural disaster of unprecedented dimensions”.

“The last few days have been among the hardest for our country in decades,” he said on Monday.

On Tuesday, firefighting efforts were focused on Greece’s second-largest island and popular tourist destination, Evia, where blazes caused widespread destruction on its forested mountains.

At least 49,000 hectares of Evia’s landscape have been burnt, the EU’s global Wildfire Information System and Copernicus Emergency Management Service said.

About 870 firefighters, 50 ground teams and 229 vehicles have been fighting flames there.

Egypt and European nations such as Ukraine, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Poland have sent reinforcements to assist in the effort to control the blaze.

A striking report by the UN on Monday said the climate change threat was more severe than previously thought.

It called the rising temperatures on the planet “a code red for humanity”.

Greece is suffering from its worst heatwave in decades with temperatures of 45°C.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

The Bio Amal likes watching Japanese animation movies and Manga - her favourite is The Ancient Magus Bride She is the eldest of 11 children, and has four brothers and six sisters. Her dream is to meet with all of her friends online from around the world who supported her work throughout the years Her favourite meal is pizza and stuffed vine leaves She ams to improve her English and learn Japanese, which many animated programmes originate in

Essentials The flights

Destroyer Director: Karyn Kusama Cast: Nicole Kidman, Toby Kebbell, Sebastian Stan Rating: 3/5 UAE release: January 31

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

