Enrique Veiga checks the first start-up of his water-from-air machine. Courtesy Jon Nazca

A Spanish company said on Thursday it had devised a system to extract water from thin air — in sufficient quantities to supply arid regions where people are in desperate need.

“The goal is to help people,” said Enrique Veiga, the 82-year-old engineer who invented the machine during a harsh drought in southern Spain in the 1990s. “The goal is to get to places like refugee camps that don't have drinking water.”

Made by his company Aquaer, the devices are already delivering clean, safe water to communities in Namibia and a Lebanese refugee camp.

“In the villages we visited in Namibia they were astonished, they didn't understand, [they were] asking where the water came from,” he said.

Air-conditioning technology — outside

The machines use electricity to cool air until it condenses into water, harnessing the same effect that causes condensation in air-conditioning units.

While other water generators based on similar technology require high ambient humidity and low temperatures to function effectively, Mr Veiga's machines work in temperatures of up to 40°C and can handle humidity of between 10 and 15 per cent.

A small machine can produce 50-75 litres a day and can easily be carried on a trolley, but bigger versions can produce up to 5,000 litres a day.

“Our idea is not only to make a device that is effective, but also to make it useful for people who have to walk for miles to fetch water or make wells,” Mr Veiga said.

Switzerland-based Vietnamese refugee Nhat Vuong joined the cause after meeting Mr Veiga and visiting a refugee camp near Tripoli in Lebanon in 2017.

He founded a non-profit organisation, Water Inception, which brought a 500-litre a day machine to the camp.

“It's working beautifully, I'm really happy,” said Mr Nhat, who is now raising funds to install solar panels to bring down electricity costs and reduce the environmental impact of the project.

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority's tax collection efforts". The scheme's first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

