Sweden’s interim leader tapped to form new government

Sweden's interim prime minister Stefan Lofven has received the parliamentary speaker's approval to form a new coalition government and could do so by the end of this week.

Mr Lofven, the Social Democratic party leader, will face a vote in the 349-seat Riksdag on Wednesday and could present the new Cabinet by Friday.

“Stefan Lofven has a solution that can be tolerated by the Riksdag,” Andreas Norlen, the Speaker of Parliament said. “I will therefore appoint Stefan Lofven as prime ministerial candidate.”

Monday’s development means two groups, the Centre Party and the Left Party, will abstain from voting against Mr Lofven and the Social Democrats and the Greens will vote for him. This would give him 175 lawmakers in the Riksdag — the exact number of seats needed to secure a majority.

In Sweden, prime ministers can govern as long as there is no majority against them.

Neither the centrists nor the left are part of the caretaker government but it did receive their support.

Mr Norlen earlier asked right-wing leader Ulf Kristersson to become prime minister, but attempts to win enough support failed and the speaker on Monday turned to Mr Lofven.

The vote looks set to be close in the fragmented Parliament, where no party has an absolute majority, and a snap general election may be needed if Mr Lofven does not secure enough votes.

"Even if the situation is difficult, Sweden still needs a strong and forceful government," Mr Lofven said.

"The Swedish people don't want a snap election. They want stability and security as far as that is possible during the pandemic."

Lofven, 63, lost a June 21 no-confidence vote called by the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats party. The move succeeded because the Left Party, a government ally, withdrew its support for Mr Lofven’s administration over proposed legislation to tackle a housing shortage.

Until then, Mr Lofven headed a minority government made up of a coalition between the Social Democratic and the Greens. His party holds 100 of 349 available seats.

Mr Lofven, who has served as Sweden’s head of government since 2014, remains caretaker prime minister until a new government is established.

Sweden’s next general election is scheduled for September 11, 2022.

'Avengers: Infinity War'

Who are the Sacklers? The Sackler family is a transatlantic dynasty that owns Purdue Pharma, which manufactures and markets OxyContin, one of the drugs at the centre of America's opioids crisis. The family is well known for their generous philanthropy towards the world's top cultural institutions, including Guggenheim Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, Tate in Britain, Yale University and the Serpentine Gallery, to name a few. Two branches of the family control Purdue Pharma. Isaac Sackler and Sophie Greenberg were Jewish immigrants who arrived in New York before the First World War. They had three sons. The first, Arthur, died before OxyContin was invented. The second, Mortimer, who died aged 93 in 2010, was a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. The third, Raymond, died aged 97 in 2017 and was also a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. It was Arthur, a psychiatrist and pharmaceutical marketeer, who started the family business dynasty. He and his brothers bought a small company called Purdue Frederick; among their first products were laxatives and prescription earwax remover. Arthur's branch of the family has not been involved in Purdue for many years and his daughter, Elizabeth, has spoken out against it, saying the company's role in America's drugs crisis is "morally abhorrent". The lawsuits that were brought by the attorneys general of New York and Massachussetts named eight Sacklers. This includes Kathe, Mortimer, Richard, Jonathan and Ilene Sackler Lefcourt, who are all the children of either Mortimer or Raymond. Then there's Theresa Sackler, who is Mortimer senior's widow; Beverly, Raymond's widow; and David Sackler, Raymond's grandson. Members of the Sackler family are rarely seen in public.

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

MIDWAY Produced: Lionsgate Films, Shanghai Ryui Entertainment, Street Light Entertainment

Directed: Roland Emmerich

Cast: Ed Skrein, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Darren Criss

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

