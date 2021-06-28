Stefan Lofven resigns as Swedish prime minister after losing no-confidence vote

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has resigned a week after becoming the first leader in Sweden to lose a no-confidence vote.

The Social Democrat leader did not call a snap election but instead asked the Swedish Parliament speaker to begin the search for a replacement.

Andreas Norlen, the speaker, will ask the main party leaders if they can form a government. If that fails after four attempts, a snap election will have to be called. It would be the first of its kind in Sweden since 1958.

Mr Lofven lost the confidence vote on June 21 after the socialist Left Party withdrew its support following a clash over rent controls.

The government insisted on passing a new law that would have abolished Sweden’s system of setting rents by collective bargaining between landlords and the main tenants' union.

Mr Lofven, who will continue in a caretaker role until a new government is formed, had led a fragile minority coalition with the Greens since 2018, relying on support from two small centre-right parties and the Left Party to remain in power.

The centre-left and centre-right blocs are now evenly balanced in parliament and opinion polls show a general election might not change the picture.

Mr Lofven said "a snap election is not what is best for Sweden" due to the Covid-19 situation and the fact a general election is due next year.

“The speaker will now begin work on proposing a prime minister who can be tolerated by the Riksdag [the assembly]," he said.

"The government will continue to govern the country for now but as the caretaking government.”

The last time coalition talks took place in Sweden was after the 2018 election that created a deadlocked parliament. It took four months of negotiations to create the coalition government led by Mr Lofven.

In the present assembly, the left-leaning side and the centre-right bloc have about 40 per cent of the vote each.

None of the sides want to co-operate with the Sweden Democrats, a right-wing, populist party that is considered extreme.

The next general election will be held on September 11, 2022.