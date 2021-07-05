Paris pledges to spruce up after wave of criticism

Visitors gather at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. AP

Paris officials on Monday detailed eight measures to spruce up one of the world's most visited cities after a social media campaign criticising rubbish and other eyesores.

For months, residents have been posting pictures of dirty or dilapidated urban furniture, abandoned scooters or ramshackle terraces set up by cafes during the pandemic, with the hashtag #saccageparis, or 'trashed Paris'.

It has put Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who is considering a bid for the presidency, on the defensive.

"We're not doing this in response to saccageparis," deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said.

"But when we are called out by our citizens ... they deserve to be listened to and respected," Mr Gregoire said.

"The things being said by the saccageparis groups are not wrong."

He said the push for a "new aesthetic" would include repainting historic elements of public space, including the ornate iron and wood "Davioud" benches from the Second Empire.

The city will also remove or renovate recent "Mikado" benches, which often resemble haphazard piles of railroad ties, that many Parisians love to hate.

About 2,000 "useless" advertising panels will come down, Mr Gregoire said.

And he pledges "more discrete and harmonious" painting and barriers for the 60 kilometres of bicycle lanes that were quickly carved out during the pandemic.

Most of the lanes are marked with plastic yellow poles or concrete construction blocks that have not aged well.

Ms Hidalgo's right-wing critics and some residents accuse her of allowing the capital to fall into neglect while making trips to other French cities to court allies for her rumoured presidential run next year.

She has claimed the city is being hit by a smear campaign, and has promised to double spending on cleaning during her second term as mayor to €1 billion ($1.19bn).

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

India squads T20: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur Test: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant

The Specs: The Specs: Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 444bhp Torque: 600Nm Price: AED 356,580 incl VAT On sale: now.

If you go The flights Etihad (www.etihad.com) and Spice Jet (www.spicejet.com) fly direct from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Pune respectively from Dh1,000 return including taxes. Pune airport is 90 minutes away by road. The hotels A stay at Atmantan Wellness Resort (www.atmantan.com) costs from Rs24,000 (Dh1,235) per night, including taxes, consultations, meals and a treatment package.



