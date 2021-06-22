Cheval Blanc Paris: LVMH's much-awaited hotel to open in September

Cheval Blanc Paris, LVMH’s much-anticipated luxury hotel in the heart of the French capital, will open on September 7.

The first city hotel from the fashion behemoth, Cheval Blanc Paris is accepting reservations from Tuesday, June 22. Set in a prime location overlooking the Seine, with views of Notre-Dame and Sacre-Coeur, it will offer only 72 rooms, including 46 suites and The Apartment.

The latter spans 10,780 square feet and has seven rooms, two reception areas, a swimming pool, hammam, sauna, treatment room, fitness suite and private projection room, as well as a private elevator and parking space.

Not content with dominating the fashion universe, LVMH has branched out into luxury hospitality in recent years, but this is its first “urban” hotel and its first property in the French capital.

The opening has added resonance because the hotel is located in the Art Deco wing of the historic La Samaritaine building, which was built in 1870 and was home to one of the city’s first department stores.

The building closed in 2005 due to safety concerns, and has since undergone a €500 million ($594.7m) renovation. The 20,000-square-metre department store element will reopen on Wednesday, June 23, as a symbol of LVMH’s bullish hopes for Paris’s retail landscape.

It will house about 650 luxury brands, as well as 12 restaurants, and is intended to re-energise Paris’s 1st arrondissement.

The building's exterior was remodelled by architect Edouard Francois, while American designer Peter Marino was tasked with reimagining the interior of the hotel, transforming it into an ultra-luxe proposition while remaining mindful of its classification as a listed building.

The design draws on the styling of a traditional Parisian residence, combining Art Deco features and gilded bronze accents with bespoke furniture, artworks and a shimmering gold colour palette.

LVMH relied on traditional French craftsmanship to bring the design to life, working with creatives such as Sophie Mallebranche, who produces bespoke woven-metal materials, Atelier Lison de Caunes, which specialises in straw marquetry, and Charles Schambourg, an expert leather worker.

The hotel’s four restaurants will be helmed by Michelin-starred chefs, including Arnaud Donckele and pastry chef Maxime Frederic.

Le Tout-Paris is a brasserie and cocktail bar overlooking the Parisian skyline, Langosteria is the hotel’s fine-dining venue, Limbar is a more casual all-day dining option and La Table da Partage is the place to celebrate special occasions.

Having already made his mark at sister property Cheval Blanc St-Tropez, Donckele has been tasked with “infusing his singular interpretation of the City of Light into a new culinary journey” that combines the best of Parisian tradition and modernity, according to LVMH.

The hotel will also be home to the Dior Spa Cheval Blanc Paris, which will offer bespoke treatments in six dedicated rooms, each designed to reflect a facet of the house of Dior.

The Boneur Suite offers a relaxing escape for two, the New Look Suite was designed specifically for the spa’s six-hand Couture Dream massage, and the Sauvage Suite features an alpha quartz-covered massage bed.

The spa will also be home to a swimming pool and state-of-the-art exercise facilities.