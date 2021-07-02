Iraqi PM Mustafa Al Kadhimi meets Pope Francis at the Vatican

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi arrives at the Vatican for a private audience with Pope Francis. (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Pope Francis and Mustafa Al Kadhimi looked back on the historic papal visit to Iraq earlier this year as the Iraqi Prime Minister visited the Vatican.

The two men discussed the process of reconstructing Iraq “and the importance of promoting a culture of national dialogue to foster stability”, a Vatican statement said.

Read more Pope urges Lebanese leaders to shun partisanship, fix broken country

“The parties went on to highlight the importance of protecting the historical presence of Christians in the country with adequate legal measures and the significant contribution they can make to the common good, highlighting the need to guarantee them the same rights and duties as other citizens.

“Finally, attention turned to the regional situation, noting the efforts made by the country, with the support of the international community, to re-establish a climate of trust and peaceful coexistence."

Mr Kadhimi is on a visit to Europe during which he met Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The visit to Iraq by Pope Francis in March was the first time the head of the Catholic Church had visited the country.