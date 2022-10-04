UK's King Charles and Truss should attend Cop27, says Alok Sharma

In the latest sign of growing divisions at the top of the UK government, Cabinet minister Alok Sharma has urged Liz Truss to attend next month’s Cop27 climate summit and let King Charles go too.

The Sunday Times revealed that the prime minister had advised the king not to attend the meeting and has come under pressure this week to say whether she will visit the landmark climate talks in Egypt.

“We haven’t set out these details yet,” Ms Truss’s representative said on Monday when asked if she would join other world leaders at the conference in Sharm El Sheikh.

“I would like the prime minister to go to Cop27," said Mr Sharma, who was president of the historic climate summit the UK hosted in Glasgow almost a year ago.

"It would cement the leadership position that the UK has on this incredibly important world issue."

It was crucial that she emulated Boris Johnson by being present in person, he said.

“This is absolutely an issue that transcends politics," Mr Sharma said from Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"I mean, this is ultimately about ensuring that we protect our planet for future generations.

“I would certainly welcome the king’s attendance at Cop27. I know that many people around the world see him as a leader in this area."

Patricia Espinosa, who was the UN’s climate chief for six years until she stepped down in July, echoed Mr Sharma’s call for Ms Truss to attend the climate summit.

“It is really a moment when we should be seeing unity of purpose,” Ms Espinoza said.

She said she was concerned the Cop27 summit would suffer from a lack of world leaders attending.

Ms Espinosa said that progress made at the Glasgow summit last November was “very clearly, not good”, particularly when it came to a commitment to greater ambition in curbing emissions.

She said many countries were failing to deliver on the promises they made.

World leaders from US President Joe Biden to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended last year’s Cop26.

Almost 200 countries committed to reducing their emissions, which would put the world back on track for the 1.5C climate goal it set under the Paris Agreement.

There are fears that international attention has been diverted from tackling climate issues this year by the war in Ukraine.