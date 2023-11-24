Afghanistan closes embassy in New Delhi permanently over 'persistent challenges'

Afghanistan's embassy in India announced on Friday that it has closed permanently over what it described as “persistent challenges” in New Delhi.

Reports in September said such issues included a perceived lack of support from New Delhi and allegations that agreements had not been given consideration since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

The embassy regrets the decision, it said in a statement shared on X.

The closure came into effect on November 23, the statement said.

“The decision follows the embassy's earlier cessation of operations on September 30, a move made in the hope that the Indian government stance would favourably change to let the mission operate normally," it said.

It said there had been pressure from New Delhi and the Taliban regime in Kabul to “relinquish control”.

The embassy was run by diplomats appointed by the previous Afghan government. The Taliban seized power in Kabul in August 2021.

Ambassador Farid Mamundzay, who was appointed by former president Ashraf Ghani's government, has been in London for several months, while most of the other diplomats at the mission have “reached third countries”, the embassy said.

It is believed the diplomats have sought asylum in countries including the US, Canada and Australia.

Those who remain in New Delhi are affiliated with the Taliban, the embassy said.

The international community, including India, has not yet recognised the Taliban. New Delhi has also historically shunned the group.

The embassy said there were efforts to “tarnish the image and hinder diplomatic efforts to justify the presence and work of Taliban-appointed and affiliated diplomats”.

“In the face of these challenges, our committed team worked diligently in the most difficult circumstances, prioritising the interests of the 40 million Afghans in every possible sphere from securing humanitarian aid and online education scholarships to facilitating ease in trade and advocating for the formation of a broad-based government,” the statement read.

India "has been a steadfast strategic partner" in a sensitive region, it said.

India reopened its embassy in Kabul in June last year after sending a “technical team” to monitor humanitarian assistance and the country’s engagement with Afghans. The move came year after it flew its ambassador and 120 diplomatic staff out of the Afghan capital following Taliban takeover.