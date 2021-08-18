Afghan students in India helpless as Taliban take control of their homeland

People wait to be flown to safety from Kabul airport after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

Afghan student Jalal hoped to return to Afghanistan next month after completing his studies at a university in India.

But his dreams of a bright and prosperous life in his home country have been shattered by Kabul's dramatic fall to Taliban fighters, with concerns growing over Afghanistan's future under the hardline Islamist group.

“I can’t go back. Once we go back, our lives will be threatened under Taliban control because living under them would mean slavery – our freedom would be taken away,” said Jalal, who for security reasons gave only his first name.

“My education, my degree would mean nothing in Afghanistan any more. I have lost my country,” he told The National.

The 25-year-old from Kabul initially self-funded his graduation programme at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2016, but stayed on to pursue a master’s degree in development studies.

Jalal’s aim was to finish his studies and return to his family in the Afghan capital and work to rebuild the country after more than two decades of war.

But with the Taliban takeover, his family is urging him not to return to the country, leaving him “hopeless and helpless”.

“I can only stay here if I apply for a PhD, but that is very expensive and I have no means to finance my studies,” Jalal said.

Like Jalal, thousands of Afghan students in India are gripped by similar feelings of despair and despondency after the fall of the US-backed Ashraf Ghani government.

Many are left in limbo, with their student visas soon to expire, financial difficulty on the horizon and concerns over the safety of their families in Afghanistan mounting.

India has been running several programmes to boost bilateral ties between the two countries for the past decade, including providing educational scholarships to get 1,000 Afghan students into Indian universities each year.

Some students were self funding their education so that they could one day return to Afghanistan and serve their nation or use that as a stepping-stone for better opportunities in western countries. This was a hope particularly for Afghan women, who suffered badly under Taliban rule between 1996 and 2001.

Atifa Bahmani, an ethnic Hazara, came to India in 2019 to take a bachelor’s degree in business studies.

One of 10 siblings, Ms Bahmani, 21, had hoped to return to her country and find a decent job after after graduating next year.

But after the Taliban took over Kabul, she fears for her own and her family’s safety in Kabul.

“I wanted to have a job and help my two brothers run our large family. My father is disabled,” said Ms Bahmani, a final-year student at a college in Visakhapatnam in southern Andhra Pradesh state.

Ms Bahmani told The National that going back to Afghanistan has become a distant dream because of her gender, which means the chances of being able to work or even enjoy basic freedoms under the Taliban regime are slim.

“I will never be able to work there. Going back would mean dying and becoming a victim of the Taliban,” Ms Bahmani said.

“My two sisters who worked at a beauty parlour were sent back home yesterday. My family is asking me to extend my stay in India. I am helpless. I don’t know what I will do.”

A demonstrator during an anti-Taliban protest in Brussels. Reuters

The situation is no different for those Afghans who have taken refuge in India and who fear for their families still living in the war-ravaged country.

Hayat Amiree, 29, a conflict-resolution trainer in New Delhi, said a Taliban armoured vehicle was stationed outside his sister's home in Mazar-I-Sharif.

“She has five children, two of them are young daughters. The Taliban doesn’t see women as humans. It is a grave situation for them. They are trying to escape the city but do not have the passports and visas,” Mr Amiree told The National.

Mr Amiree, a Hazara from Parwan valley, came to India in 2013 on a student visa and later applied for UNHCR refuge in the country.

While he gradually succeeded in bringing his parents and four siblings to India, his eldest sister was living with her husband and he was unable to get them to India because of financial constraints.

“They are scared to death. It brings back memories of violence and massacre that we experienced in the 1990s. It is very risky for them. We are traumatised,” Mr Amiree said.

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Sri Lanka-India Test series schedule 1st Test India won by 304 runs at Galle

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

Citizenship-by-investment programmes United Kingdom The UK offers three programmes for residency. The UK Overseas Business Representative Visa lets you open an overseas branch office of your existing company in the country at no extra investment. For the UK Tier 1 Innovator Visa, you are required to invest £50,000 (Dh238,000) into a business. You can also get a UK Tier 1 Investor Visa if you invest £2 million, £5m or £10m (the higher the investment, the sooner you obtain your permanent residency). All UK residency visas get approved in 90 to 120 days and are valid for 3 years. After 3 years, the applicant can apply for extension of another 2 years. Once they have lived in the UK for a minimum of 6 months every year, they are eligible to apply for permanent residency (called Indefinite Leave to Remain). After one year of ILR, the applicant can apply for UK passport. The Caribbean Depending on the country, the investment amount starts from $100,000 (Dh367,250) and can go up to $400,000 in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take between four to five months to receive a passport. Portugal The investment amount ranges from €350,000 to €500,000 (Dh1.5m to Dh2.16m) in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take a maximum of six months to receive a Golden Visa. Applicants can apply for permanent residency after five years and Portuguese citizenship after six years. “Among European countries with residency programmes, Portugal has been the most popular because it offers the most cost-effective programme to eventually acquire citizenship of the European Union without ever residing in Portugal,” states Veronica Cotdemiey of Citizenship Invest. Greece The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Greece is €250,000, making it the cheapest real estate residency visa scheme in Europe. You can apply for residency in four months and citizenship after seven years. Spain The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Spain is €500,000. You can apply for permanent residency after five years and citizenship after 10 years. It is not necessary to live in Spain to retain and renew the residency visa permit. Cyprus Cyprus offers the quickest route to citizenship of a European country in only six months. An investment of €2m in real estate is required, making it the highest priced programme in Europe. Malta The Malta citizenship by investment programme is lengthy and investors are required to contribute sums as donations to the Maltese government. The applicant must either contribute at least €650,000 to the National Development & Social Fund. Spouses and children are required to contribute €25,000; unmarried children between 18 and 25 and dependent parents must contribute €50,000 each. The second step is to make an investment in property of at least €350,000 or enter a property rental contract for at least €16,000 per annum for five years. The third step is to invest at least €150,000 in bonds or shares approved by the Maltese government to be kept for at least five years. Candidates must commit to a minimum physical presence in Malta before citizenship is granted. While you get residency in two months, you can apply for citizenship after a year. Egypt A one-year residency permit can be bought if you purchase property in Egypt worth $100,000. A three-year residency is available for those who invest $200,000 in property, and five years for those who purchase property worth $400,000. Source: Citizenship Invest and Aqua Properties

THE BIO Favourite place to go to in the UAE: The desert sand dunes, just after some rain Who inspires you: Anybody with new and smart ideas, challenging questions, an open mind and a positive attitude Where would you like to retire: Most probably in my home country, Hungary, but with frequent returns to the UAE Favorite book: A book by Transilvanian author, Albert Wass, entitled ‘Sword and Reap’ (Kard es Kasza) - not really known internationally Favourite subjects in school: Mathematics and science

