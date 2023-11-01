Tension grips India's Manipur after top police officer killed

Authorities in the north-eastern Indian state of Manipur have extended an internet ban following the killing of a senior police officer during an ambush by suspected insurgents near the Myanmar border on Tuesday.

Manipur has suffered from a spate of ethnic violence since May. The Meitei Hindus and the Christian Kukis have clashed over a proposed government policy that would have benefited the majority Hindu community.

More than 180 people have been killed from both sides, with about 50,000 displaced.

Chingtham Anand, a subdivisional officer equivalent to the rank of superintendent, was shot dead by alleged Kuki insurgents at Moreh, in the Tengnoupal district near the Indo-Myanmar border.

Mr Anand was overseeing preparations for the construction of a helipad in the area when he was killed.

The helipad is being built to transport police and paramilitary forces from other parts of the state, with the road to the border town currently blocked by Kuki militias at several places.

Soon after the attack, additional forces were deployed in the area, but the suspected insurgents launched an ambush at two different locations, injuring three soldiers.

The death of Mr Anand, who belonged to the majority Meitei community, triggered outrage in the region.

Authorities extended a mobile internet ban until November 5th over fears of the spread of misinformation and rumours. The continued ban makes it one of the longest internet shutdowns in the country.

Defence forces have been manning the roads in the state since May after violence broke out between Meities and Kukis over a proposed government policy that would have benefited the majority Hindu community.

Thousands of extra security personnel have been deployed in the state, where villagers are arming themselves and militias engage in daily gunfights.

About 40 per cent of the population of Manipur are from tribes such as the Kukis, who have traditionally inhabited the hilly areas that make up 90 per cent of the land.

The Meiteis, who account for more than half of the population, dominate valley areas that make up 10 per cent of the land but are highly fertile.

Meiteis have historically controlled both political and economic power, which serves as another trigger point for the Kukis in the community.