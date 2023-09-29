Several killed in explosion at religious gathering in Pakistan's Baluchistan

At least seven policemen were killed and more than 35 injured on Friday in an explosion near a religious gathering in south-western Pakistan, the police said.

The death toll has jumped to 21, AP reported, citing a doctor it didn't identify.

The bombing occurred in Mastung, a district in Baluchistan province, at a rally celebrating the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed, government administrator Atta Ullah said.

The injured were being taken to nearby hospitals, and some of them were in critical condition, he said.

The country's interior ministry confirmed a blast carried out by "terrorist elements".

"The attack on innocent people who came to participate in the procession of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi is a very heinous act," it said in a statement.

Balochistan's Minister for Information Jan Achakzai posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the number of dead was rising.

While the celebration of the prophet's birthday is accepted by the majority of Islamic sects, certain denominations view it as an unwarranted innovation.

Baluchistan has suffered from separatist violence at the hands of Baloch insurgents, but the concurrent struggle with the Pakistani Taliban underscores the mounting challenges facing the army in the region.

The province has been the scene of intense violence in recent years between the government and Tehreek-e-Taliban-Pakistan, the local branch of the militant movement that emerged in the 1980s from factions of Islamist resistance fighters against the Soviet Union.

Pakistan was a major base of operations for the Afghan resistance, and militant networks have endured for decades in the area despite multiple military operations to oust them, starting in 2007 when the Pakistani Taliban came into existence.