Pakistani Taliban militants attack security posts near Afghan border

Pakistan's Tahrik-e-Taliban militants claimed to have captured two security checkpoints near the border with Afghanistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.

The militants launched an early morning attack in the Janjareet Koh, Ustaoi and Usool areas of the Bamboret Valley, police officers stationed there told The National.

Tahrik-e-Taliban Pakistan said the militants seized two checkpoints in Janjareet Koh.

“We have captured the check posts, took possession of weapons and other items, and also killed six soldiers,” TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani said.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan's security forces.

“The attack occurred in the early morning darkness while Pakistani border forces and police were stationed there,” Zu Maira, a policewoman posted in Bamboret, told The National.

“However, army reinforcements have reached the border area, and an ongoing exchange of gunfire is reported.”

Roads in the valley were reported to have been closed off.

The Bamboret Valley, a popular tourist destination located 30km from Chitral, the main town in the district of the same name, had enjoyed relative peace compared to other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Militant attacks in the province have become more frequent since the TTP ended its truce with the government in November last year.

Moazzam Jah Ansari, former chief of the provincial police, said last year that the attacks were becoming more deadly because the militants had acquired sophisticated weaponry left behind by US forces withdrawing from Afghanistan.