Dozens trapped after mosque explosion in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Officials have so far confirmed at least two deaths following the explosion that targeted the mosque

Muslim devotees offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Peshawar on April 8, 2022. File photo / AFP

The National
Sep 29, 2023
A mosque has collapsed during an explosion near Pakistan's Peshawar city, with 30 to 40 people trapped under the rubble, according to local police.

Officials have so far confirmed at least two deaths following the explosion that targeted the mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The attack comes just hours after a powerful bomb exploded near a mosque at a rally celebrating the birthday of Islam's Prophet Mohammed in Mastung, Baluchistan province, killing at least 52 people and injuring nearly 70 others.

Updated: September 29, 2023, 10:08 AM
Pakistan
