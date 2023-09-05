Jill Biden gets Covid ahead of President's G20 India trip

The US first lady, Jill Biden, has tested positive for Covid-19 while President Joe Biden is negative, the White House said, days ahead of his visit to New Delhi for the G20 Summit.

The White House on Monday said that Ms Biden, 72, was experiencing “mild symptoms”.

“She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware,” her spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said.

Mr Biden, 80, will be tested for the virus regularly, the White House said. He had tested positive in July last year.

“Following the first lady’s positive test for Covid-19, President Biden was administered a Covid test this evening,” the White House said.

“The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.”

Mr Biden is expected to fly to New Delhi on Thursday to attend the two-day Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit starting on Saturday, the White House said last week.

The group, which comprises 19 countries and the EU, addresses major issues related to the global economy, financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.

New Delhi holds the presidency this year.

Mr Biden is expected to hold bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit and discuss the economic and social impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

He will then travel to Hanoi in Vietnam on Sunday.