Super Typhoon Saola rages near Hong Kong and southern China

Tens of millions of people in Hong Kong, Shenzhen and other southern Chinese megacities hunkered down indoors as Typhoon Saola threatened to become the strongest storm to hit the region in decades.

More than 880,000 people were evacuated across two Chinese provinces as Saola approached, and hundreds of flights were cancelled.

China's national weather office predicted Saola “may become the strongest typhoon to make landfall in the Pearl River Delta since 1949”, referring to a low-lying region that includes Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong province.

With a direct hit possible, authorities in Hong Kong raised the warning level on Friday evening to the city's highest – T10 – which had only previously been issued 16 times since the Second World War.

“Do not go outside … Stay away from exposed windows and doors because glass, already under strain from wind pressure, will shatter easily if hit by a flying object,” the Hong Kong Observatory warned.

Hong Kong authorities received several confirmed cases of flooding and uprooted trees as the rain battered the area.

Businesses taped up their glass displays and windows, while high-rise buildings swayed under the whipping gusts.

In eastern Heng Fa Chuen, a coastal residential area and the site of devastation during 2018's Typhoon Mangkhut, officers in orange vests urged storm-watchers to go home, as trees leaned sideways from the heavy gusts.

By 11pm, Saola was 30km south-south-west of the city, the “closest to Hong Kong at present” and packing sustained wind speeds of 185kph.

“Members of the public should stay on high alert. You are advised to remain where you are if protected and be prepared for destructive winds of Saola,” the observatory said.

It added that “the maximum water level may reach a historical record”, warning that “there will be serious flooding”.

Across the mainland border in neighbouring Guangdong province, authorities evacuated more than 780,000 people from high-risk areas, while eastern Fujian province saw more than 100,000 moved to safer ground.

Trains in and out of Guangdong were also suspended until 6.00pm n Saturday, while the national flood defence agency raised its emergency response for prevention to its second-highest level.

“It's going to affect our life,” said Wu Wenlai, 43, who had to close his restaurant in a Shenzhen suburb.

“My eldest son was planning to fly to Chengdu today for university and his flight has been cancelled now.”

Southern China is frequently hit in summer and autumn by typhoons that form in the warm oceans east of the Philippines and then travel west.