Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi has 'killed Mother India in Manipur'

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government during a no-confidence debate over its handling more than three months of deadly violence in Manipur.

At least 180 people have been killed and more than 60,000 left homeless in clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the remote north-eastern state.

Opposition parties have accused Mr Modi of remaining silent over the violence that continues unabated, despite tens of thousands of security personnel being deployed in the region.

“I am saying Manipur but the truth is there is nothing of Manipur left in Manipur. You have divided Manipur into two parts,” Mr Gandhi said during the second day of the debate.

“This is why the PM has not visited Manipur. He has killed Mother India in Manipur,” he said. "[The] Indian army can bring peace in Manipur in one day but you are not using them.”

“If PM Modi is not listening to the heart of India, whose voice does he listen to?” he asked.

Manipur, bordering Myanmar, is ruled by Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mr Gandhi accused the government of fuelling communal violence in the country, while speaking about the recent clashes between Hindus and Muslims in Haryana – another BJP-ruled state, which neighbours the capital Delhi.

He was speaking in parliament for the first time since his membership was restored following the Supreme Court's suspension of his conviction and two-year sentence for defamation that led to his disqualification.

The no-confidence motion was moved by the newly formed alliance of opposition parties called “INDIA” last week.

Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled respond on behalf of the government on Wednesday evening.

This is the second time Mr Modi has faced a no-confidence motion since his party came to power in 2014.

In 2018, a lawmaker from the Telugu Desam Party moved a motion over the non-allocation of sufficient funds to the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. It was defeated after a 12-hour debate.

Mr Modi is expected to reply to the debate on Thursday.