At least five killed and 50 trapped after rain triggers landslide in India's Raigad

Emergency workers on Thursday were scrambling to rescue nearly 50 people trapped under rubble after a landslide in western India killed at least five.

The incident occurred at around 11pm on Wednesday at Irshalwadi village in the Khalapur area of Raigad of Maharashtra when rains triggered a landslide, hitting at least 40 houses in the hilly area, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Emergency workers were deployed to rescue those trapped and 75 people were evacuated but heavy rains were hampering the relief effort, he said.

READ MORE Nearly 20 dead in rain-related incidents as monsoon covers India

The district has had heavy rain for the past two days.

“According to preliminary information, in total 48 families are here. Around 75 people have been evacuated and five people have died so far. Arrangements have been made for immediate treatment of the injured,” Mr Fadnavis said in a tweet.

“The state government will provide all possible help to the heirs of the deceased and the entire cost of treatment of the injured will be borne by the state government. We are constantly monitoring the situation and rescue operations.”

Home Minister Amit Shah said that four National Disaster Response Force teams were sent to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

“Our priority is to evacuate people from there and give immediate treatment to the injured,” he said.

Images on social media showed houses completely destroyed while massive trees had been uprooted.

Massive landslide on Irshalwadi village in Khalapar taluka of Raigad district happened at 11:00pm last night.



5 dead so far with over 100 people still trapped!#MumbaiRains #MaharashtraRainspic.twitter.com/tguwxCR9jw — NK (@nirmal_indian) July 20, 2023

Those injured were taken to hospital and were undergoing treatment.

At least ten districts in the state have been receiving torrential rain and the weather agency India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for “heavy to very heavy” rainfall in several districts on Thursday.

In India's largest city, Mumbai, authorities closed down schools amid warnings of heavy rainfall.

At least eight other districts will continue to face heavy rains until the weekend, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds, the IMD forecast.