Sixteen killed by electrocution near river in India's Uttarakhand

At least 16 people including a policeman were killed and seven injured from electrocution after a transformer exploded in Chamoli in India’s Uttarakhand state.

The accident took place after the railing of a bridge was electrified by the blast on the banks of Alaknanda river late on Tuesday, police said.

The bridge is a part of the sewage treatment plant at the site of the Namami Gange project, the government's ambitious conservation mission involving the sacred Ganges.

“We got a call that a security guard had died of electrocution,” Chamoli police chief Pramendra Dobhal said. "When police reached the village, 22 people were electrocuted and suffered severe injuries. Fifteen people died in hospital and seven are critical."

State chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said an inquiry would be set up to establish the cause.

“Extremely painful news was received of many casualties due to electrocution in Chamoli," he said. "Those injured in the accident have been sent to the nearest hospital for treatment. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into this unfortunate incident."

The incident came after incessant rain had caused landslides and flash floods in many areas of the state.

Dozens of villages near Laksar and Khanpur in Haridwar district on the banks of the Ganges were flooded after torrential rain. The villages were without power for four days. Market areas were also flooded.

There were reports of crocodiles making their way into residential areas in Laksar and Khanpur, with forest department staff capturing some and releasing them back into the rivers.

Authorities had deployed the National Disaster Response Force to carry out rescue and relief work.

The India Meteorological Department issued a warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Wednesday in all of Uttarakhand's 13 districts and urged people not to go near streams, rivers or drains.