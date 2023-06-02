Passenger train derails in India's Odisha

An express passenger train derailed in India’s eastern Odisha state on Friday evening, officials said.

At least eight coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga railway station in the state’s Balasore district after it reportedly collided with a goods train.

The train had started the journey from eastern West Bengal state at 3.30pm and was scheduled to reach southern Chennai city on Saturday.

Emergency teams have been sent to the site to carry out rescue and relief work.

Media reports said several people have been injured.