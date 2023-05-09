At least 15 killed as bus plunges from bridge in India

At least 15 people were killed and more than 20 injured when a bus fell from a bridge in India’s central Madhya Pradesh state on Tuesday.

The bus was carrying almost 50 passengers through Khargone district to Indore city when it crashed at about 9am.

It plunged 20ft from the bridge on to the dry bed of the Borad river after breaking through the railings, the state government said.

READ MORE At least 22 dead after tourist boat capsizes in Kerala

Three children were among those who died, while 24 passengers were injured.

Villagers pushed the bus back on to its wheels and broke windows to rescue passengers, local media reported. The victims were taken to a government-run hospital for treatment before authorities reached the scene.

Narottam Mishra, the state’s Home Minister, said 400,000 rupees ($4,880) would be paid in compensation to the families of those killed. Those who suffered injuries would be given free treatment.

The Prime Minister's office also announced compensation payments for the victims' families.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 9, 2023

Rakesh Shukla, the police sub-divisional officer in Khargone, said an investigation had been launched into the accident.

There was a suggestion that the driver, who fled the scene, fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle.

The accident occurred two days after 22 people died after a double-decker boat carrying more than 40 passengers capsized off a beach in southern Kerala state on Sunday night.