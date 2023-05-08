More than 20 dead including children after tourist boat capsizes in Kerala

A double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized off a beach in India's Kerala state on Sunday night, killing more than 20 people including some children, local media reported.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said four people were admitted to a hospital in a critical condition after the incident near Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur, in Kerala’s Malappuram district.

“The boat is being hauled ashore and more bodies are expected to be recovered from inside,” he told the Press Trust of India.

READ MORE Elephant that killed 11 villagers in rice raids captured in Kerala

The dead included children who had come for a boat ride during their school holidays, the minister said.

It was not clear what caused the tourist boat to capsize.

The state's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who will visit the area on Monday, tweeted his condolences to the victims' families and urged the district's authorities to oversee the rescue.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) May 7, 2023

Monday has been declared a day of official mourning, PTI reported, quoting a government statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “pained by the loss of lives” and announced compensation to the victims' families in a tweet.

Boating accidents are common in India, where many vessels are overcrowded and have inadequate safety equipment.

In September 2020, 12 people died when a sightseeing boat capsized on the swollen Godavari River in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

In May 2018, 30 people died when a boat capsized in the same region.