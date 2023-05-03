Indian holistic physician praises King Charles for his 'humble and friendly' nature

A holistic physician who looks after some aspects of King Charles’s health has spoken about the British monarch's humble nature, as well as his love for an ancient Indian medicinal system and vegetarian meals.

Dr Issac Mathai runs the Soukya Holistic Health Centre in Bengaluru, in southern Karnataka state, which "offers healing of mind, body and soul” through alternative medicinal techniques such as Ayurveda.

Ayurveda is one of the oldest plant-based medicinal systems that emanated from India. It integrates diet, exercise and lifestyle practices as a remedy to medical conditions.

Dr Mathai has been King Charles’s holistic physician for the past 15 years. The British monarch is a known supporter of alternative medicines.

READ MORE How King Charles played a role in changing an Indian street child's life

Dr Mathai is among a handful of Indians who have been invited to the king's coronation on May 6.

However, before embarking on the journey to attend one of the biggest global events, Dr Mathai spoke fondly of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, and expressed hope that they remain humble even after the coronation.

“I am very excited, happy and privileged that such an important person who has royal blood, and is the head of state, has invited me for the main coronation day,” Dr Mathai told The National.

“I am humbled and feel I am privileged. In my case, it is a life-time experience.”

Dr Issac Mathai has been King Charles's holistic physician for the past 15 years. Photo: Soukya Holistic Health Centre

Dr Mathai’s bond with the British royal family began in 2010 when Queen Consort Camilla first arrived at his sprawling 12-hectare Ayurvedic centre, which has been described in some quarters as the world’s best.

She has visited the centre, which is surrounded by an organic farm, eight times since then, including last year after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles stayed at the centre for eight days in 2019 as he celebrated his 71st birthday.

Dr Mathai said the British royals never complained or displayed any sense of superiority.

“Both of them were very down to earth. [Queen Consort] Camilla would carry her own bag. They were very humble and simple and respected my staff,” Dr Mathai told The National.

“They were inside the campus with their security but were not treated specially.

"They followed the routine of the centre, went for yoga in the mornings, had breakfast in the open air in the garden, then followed their daily consultation and had a nice, light vegetarian lunch. "

He said the royal couple did not like oily food.

“We provide only vegetarian food here and they were very happy to eat the meals. They loved asparagus soup, vegetable dishes and fresh juices — watermelon, mango and grapes. They even asked us to pack soups and salads when they were going back.”

Dr Mathai said that the royal couple also planted a Champak tree, which is known for its medicinal properties, at the centre. Photo: Soukya Holistic Health Centre

Dr Mathai said that the British monarch and his wife felt at home as they enjoyed the lush ambience of the centre, surrounded by medicinal plants and fruit trees.

“They loved the garden and went for walks, observing the medicinal plants spread across several acres of land and even plucked fruits from the trees and ate them,” he said.

The royal couple also planted a Champak tree — a species of Magnolia that has fragrant flowers and medicinal properties.

“They have been supportive of Ayurveda and have undergone different kinds of treatments. They planted a Champak tree as every part of the plant is used in Ayurveda medicine,” Dr Mathai said.

The Soukya Holistic Health Centre is spread across 12 hectares in Bengaluru. Photo: Soukya Holistic Health Centre

The physician said that he hopes King Charles remains as “friendly” as ever and visits his centre again.

“He is very friendly and humorous and makes people feel comfortable. He never made me feel like he was a royal. He is very accessible," Dr Mathai said.

"Yes, he is formal in a formal set up but he pays attention to every person even there. He ensures that he will talk to each and every person in the room.

“They were already VVIPs. Their schedules are planned two to three years in advance but in the middle of that, both of them took the time out to visit my centre. I feel proud. They have expressed their desire to visit us again and I hope they do.”