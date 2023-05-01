King Charles III in his own words

King Charles III has been a vocal advocate for many causes throughout his life, from environmental issues and sustainable architecture to interfaith dialogue and the importance of family.

The king's views on these issues reflect not only his personal beliefs but also his dedication to using his position to make a positive impact on society.

Drawing on a selection of his most significant quotes, we explore the monarch's opinions on various topics and the insight they offer into his world view.

Becoming a monarch

King Charles acknowledges the unique position he holds as a future monarch, and he sees it as an opportunity to bring people together and create an atmosphere of dialogue and understanding between different communities.

“As a future king, I shall not be a political figure, but I would like to think that I could bring people together and help to create the right atmosphere for dialogue and understanding between different communities,” he has said.

Throughout his life, King Charles has used his position to give voice to those who are not always heard, and he hopes to continue this as monarch.

He feels a deep sense of duty to serve his country and its people, upholding the values that have been passed down to him.

“It is my deepest wish to do my utmost to serve my country and its people, to uphold the values that have been passed down to me, and to use the experiences and insights I have gained over the years to help make a positive difference in the world,” he has said.

The king is committed to creating a legacy of good.

“I find myself born into this particular position. I'm determined to make the most of it and to do whatever I can to help,” he said. “And I hope I leave things behind a little bit better than I found them.”

Environment

King Charles has long been a passionate advocate for the environment, urging society to address the affects of human actions on the planet.

He has been described as a “green prince” due to his environmental activism, which includes championing sustainable architecture and farming practices.

The king has also spoken out about the need to address climate change as a moral imperative, warning that “we are the first generation to fully understand the consequences of our actions on the planet, and we may be the last to have the chance to do something about it”.

In one of his most powerful statements on the environment, King Charles said: “The greatest challenge we face is to reform our relationship with nature, to put sustainability at the heart of our economy and to recognise that the conservation of nature is not a luxury but a necessity.”

Architecture

With a keen interest in architecture, King Charles has spoken of the need to create structures that are both sustainable and respectful of their surroundings.

The king has been a strong proponent of architecture that respects the past while looking to the future. He believes that architecture should create harmony between people and their environment and promote a sense of community.

“Architecture is the most public of all the arts,” he said. “It has an effect on the lives of everyone who comes into contact with it.”

The king stresses the importance of drawing on the best of our architectural heritage to inform contemporary design, while also incorporating sustainable practices.

He said: “Architecture should be rooted in the past, and yet be part of our own time and forward-looking. We must not be afraid to draw on the best of our architectural heritage to inform the design of the buildings we create today.”

In line with his commitment to sustainability, he has emphasised the need for buildings that are designed to last and respect the character of their surroundings.

He has said: “The creation of genuinely sustainable buildings that are designed to last, that are adaptable and that respect the character of the places in which they are built is of the utmost importance, not only for the well-being of those who will live and work in them, but also for the health of the planet.”

Islam

King Charles has been a vocal advocate for promoting understanding and appreciation of Islamic culture.

He recognises the significant contributions made by the Islamic world to art, science, and humanities, and has called for a greater acknowledgement of this in the West.

“We must foster greater understanding between the Islamic world and the West so that we can work together to confront the many challenges facing our global community,” he has said.

The king believes that the conflicts we see in the world are not caused by religion, but rather by the abuse of religion and the manipulation of people's innate spiritual yearning.

He says Islam has contributed many gifts to the world, such as majestic arches and soaring spires, timeless poetry, elegant calligraphy, and places of peaceful contemplation. He has emphasised that the Islamic world is not monolithic, but a diverse tapestry of cultures and traditions woven together by the teachings of Islam.

In his efforts to foster greater understanding, King Charles has said it is important for people in the western world to understand how the Islamic world views them.

“If there is much misunderstanding in the West about the nature of Islam, there is also much ignorance about the debt our own culture and civilisation owes to the Islamic world,” he has said

The king believes that we need to recover the depth, subtlety, generosity of imagination, and respect for wisdom that marked Islam in its great ages to overcome misunderstandings and work towards mutual understanding and peace.

Middle East

The king also recognises the importance of the Middle East, not just because of its strategic location and abundant resources, but also because of its profound historical and cultural significance.

He believes that lasting peace in the region can only be achieved through dialogue, understanding, and mutual respect among its diverse communities and faiths.

As he has said: “I have long believed that the only way to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East is through dialogue, understanding, and mutual respect between the different communities and faiths that call the region home.”

The king regards himself as a unifying force that brings people together and creates an atmosphere conducive to dialogue and understanding.

In this capacity, he wishes to encourage the protection and preservation of the Middle East's cultural heritage.

He has said: “The Middle East's rich cultural heritage is a testament to the region's diversity and the enduring strength of its people. We must work together to protect and preserve this heritage for future generations.”

Family

King Charles holds family values close to his heart. He once said: “Family is the bedrock of any society, and I am fortunate to have been blessed with a loving and supportive family. They have been my source of strength and inspiration throughout my life.”

He believes it is important to instil values such as kindness, empathy, and respect for others in our children.

“It is our duty as parents to nurture, guide, and support our children, providing them with the tools they need to navigate the challenges of life and become responsible, compassionate adults,” he has said.

As a grandparent, King Charles recognises the importance of spending time with loved ones.

“Being a grandparent is a unique joy and privilege, and it is a delight to see the world through the eyes of my grandchildren,” he has said.

“Their happiness, curiosity, and wonder remind me of the importance of cherishing the simple moments and the enduring bonds of family.”