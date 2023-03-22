Security barricades outside British High Commission in Delhi removed

Indian authorities on Wednesday downgraded security threats and removed police barricades outside the UK High Commission in the capital Delhi, in an apparent retaliation to violent protests by Sikhs in London that targeted an Indian diplomatic mission.

Tensions have been running high in the Indian state of Punjab and several Sikh populated cities across the world following a crackdown by Indian authorities against Amritpal Singh, an alleged Sikh preacher and separatist leader, and his followers.

Footage in Indian news channels showed the British High Commission in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave — a high security area that houses embassies, residences of several diplomats and government officials — without security barricades.

Reports claimed that police security was reduced at the residence of the UK High Commissioner Alex Ellis.

British High Commission officials did not respond to The National’s request to confirm the reports.

A group of Sikh leaders associated with the ruling the Bharatiya Janata Party had staged protests outside the Indian High Commission on Monday demanding strict action against Mr Singh’s supporters who detached the Indian flag from the first-floor balcony of the building.

New Delhi has asked the UK to ensure “stringent measures” to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents and reminded it of its obligations under the Vienna Convention.

The 1961 convention outlines how states must provide security to foreign diplomats so that they can carry out their work without fear of harassment or attack.

In London, Metropolitan Police officers arrested a man on suspicion of the violent disorder on Sunday.

Similar protests broke out in cities in the US and Canada where Sikhs attacked Indian diplomatic missions demanding an end to police action against Mr Singh, who remains on the run for the fifth day after police in Punjab launched a crackdown against him on Saturday.

Mr Singh, 30, is the leader of Waris Punjab De, loosely translated as heirs of Punjab, and an allegedly radical organisation that supports the Sikh separatist movement and the creation of a homeland called Khalistan.

Mr Singh is also accused of using a drug rehabilitation centre and a Sikh gurdwara for stockpiling weapons and preparing his followers to carry out suicide attacks.

He was on his way to launch a statewide campaign late on Saturday when police chased the SUV he was driving in but he managed to escape after abandoning his car.

More than 150 of his associates and followers have been arrested so far but the failure to nab Mr Singh has led to a political storm in the state of Punjab.

Pandemonium erupted at the state assembly where legislators from opposition parties stormed out after they were denied a discussion on the law and order situation in the state.

The conservative party Shiromani Akali Dal, the pro-Khalistani party, called the crackdown “extra-constitutional” and a “conspiracy” and offered legal assistance to those arrested.

Police said a motorcycle reportedly used by Mr Singh to escape has been recovered. Police released several pictures of Mr Singh appealing to the public to help in identifying him. The pictures showed the Khalistani leader in different attires to bluff police and evade his arrest.

On Tuesday, Punjab and Haryana High Court lashed out at the police for its failure in arresting Mr Singh.

“You have 80,000 cops. What were they doing? How did Amritpal Singh escape?” the high court asked the Punjab government.