Hong Kong model's former in-laws charged over gruesome murder

Hong Kong police have charged three former in-laws in connection with the murder a 28-year-old model and influencer whose partial remains were found in a house on the city's outskirts along with tools used for dismembering bodies.

Abby Choi's ex-husband’s father and brother are being charged with murder, while his mother faces one count of perverting the course of justice, police said on Sunday.

They are due to appear in a local court on Monday.

Local media reported that her former husband Alex Kwong was arrested on Saturday while trying to flee Hong Kong in a speedboat, but has not yet been charged.

He had 500,000 Hong Kong dollars ($63,695) in cash and several luxury watches worth about 4 million Hong Kong dollars in total with him when he was arrested, the South China Morning Post reported.

Ms Choi was reported missing on Wednesday and her murder came to light on Friday when police officers discovered her body, dissected into parts and stored in a refrigerator, in a rural village home in Tai Po, a suburban part of Hong Kong closer to the border with mainland China. Her identity card, credit cards and other items were also found there.

“The flat was arranged by cold-blooded killers meticulously,” Superintendent Alan Chung said on Saturday. “Tools that are used to dismember human bodies were found in the flat, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves and masks.”

Police also found human tissue in pots of soup, Mr Chung said.

They have yet to locate Ms Choi’s head, torso and hands.

Mr Chung said Ms Choi had financial disputes involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars with her ex-husband and his family and that “some people” were unhappy with how she handled her financial assets.

The two children Ms Choi had with her ex-husband are being taken care of by her mother, the South China Morning Post said, citing police.