World leaders wish India well on 74th Republic Day

Global leaders on Thursday extended wishes to India on its 74th Republic Day.

India displays its defence capabilities on January 26 each year, displaying its state-of-the-art land, air and marine military equipment to the world on Republic Day with a parade in the capital New Delhi attended by the president, prime minister, diplomats and tens of thousands of citizens.

The nation's constitution came into effect on that date in 1950, making the country a republic.

New Delhi has a tradition of inviting a foreign dignitary on the occasion and this year Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is the guest of honour.

Leaders from across the world sent wishes to the South Asian nation.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed sent a message of congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu of India to mark the occasion. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also sent congratulatory messages to Ms Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared a note on Twitter congratulating Indians on the day that honours the “rich culture and extraordinary achievements” in the past seven decades.

Australia, a former British colony and a Commonwealth nation, shares its National Day with India ― January 26.

“Sending best wishes to Narendra Modi and the people of India on Indian Republic Day. As we share national days, we celebrate the warm spirit of affection our people have long held for each other and the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer,” Mr Albanese tweeted.

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid described the country as an inspiration and wished India “peace and prosperity”.

“The success of the Indian Constitution is an inspiration for nations. And the Indian democracy has not only survived, but is thriving … our warmest felicitations to the government and people of India on the 74th Republic Day,” Mr Shahid said on Twitter.

Israeli officials in New Delhi tweeted a video featuring Israeli diplomats speaking various Indian languages and wishing Indians well on the big day.

"The team of the embassy in Israel in India join in on the celebration of India's rich heritage and cultural diversity by wishing our dear Indian friends in some of their regional languages,” it said.

The US embassy in India also congratulated New Delhi and shared a video of a rendition of the Indian national song, Vande Matram, sung by a Grammy-nominated singer Pavitra Chari. Two US officers also participated in the rendition.