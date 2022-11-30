Three killed and more than 20 wounded in Pakistan suicide bombing

Three people were killed and more than 20 people wounded in a suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, two days after the Pakistani Taliban called on its fighters to launch attacks across the country.

A child is among the dead in the attack targeting a police patrol in Quetta, spokesman Abdul Haq told Reuters.

At least fifteen police officers were among the wounded in the explosion, confirmed by Mr Haq to be a suicide bombing, as police prepared to escort a polio vaccination team in the provincial capital of Balochistan province.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was to avenge the killing of their former spokesperson, who died in a bombing in Afghanistan’s Paktika province in August.

READ MORE Pakistan Taliban order nationwide attacks after ending ceasefire

It comes just days after the group ended a months-long ceasefire with Islamabad and called on its members to wage attacks across Pakistan.

Earlier this month, it killed six police officers in an ambush on a patrol in the northwest of the country. While separate from the Afghan Taliban, its militants share the same ideology and have launched regular attacks in recent months despite the ceasefire signed in June.

On Tuesday, Pakistani Foreign Minister visited Kabul amid cross-border violence blamed on the group. Pakistan's foreign office said a "range of issues" were discussed but did not mention security.

The Afghan Taliban has been facilitating talks between Islamabad and the Pakistan-based militants for the past year.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan was founded in 2007 by jihadists who had fought alongside Afghan Taliban militants in the 1990s.

The government in Islamabad has claimed Kabul has allowed the group to gain a foothold in border areas.

Pakistan has seen a 50 percent surge in militant attacks since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, according to the Pak Institute for Peace Studies.