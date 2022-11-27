Shanghai sees street protests against China's 'zero Covid' policy

Overnight protests against Covid-19 lockdowns continued in China on Sunday, with a rare demonstration occurring in Shanghai and street protests in the north-western city of Lanzhou.

Residents gathered on Saturday night on Shanghai’s Wulumuqi Road for a candlelight vigil that turned into a protest in the early hours of Sunday, Reuters reported.

In recent months, some people have taken to social media to vent their frustration about lockdowns in China, saying they pose more of a danger to life than the now waning virus.

On Thursday, a fire in a residential building killed 10 people in a tower block in Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang region, leading to a wave of public anger due to the belief that residents were locked in at the time due to Covid restrictions. Authorities denied that this was the case.

In the last country in Asia to follow the so-called “zero Covid” approach to containing the virus, mass lockdowns are still common.

Last week, a lockdown was extended by authorities in Guangzhou, China’s largest city of 19 million, closing down the district of Baiyun. Beijing has also been under lockdown recently, closing down its Chaoyang district.

China reported its fourth straight daily record of 39,791 new Covid-19 infections on November 26, of which 3,709 were symptomatic and 36,082 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That is compared with 35,183 new cases a day earlier – 3,474 symptomatic and 31,709 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There was one new death, versus none a day earlier, raising the official total number of fatalities to 5,233.