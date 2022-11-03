North Korea fails in ballistic missile launch, says South Korea

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday but the launch appears to have failed, Seoul's military said.

The attempt was part of a record-breaking series of missile launches by North Korea in the past 24 hours.

“North Korea's ICBM launch presumed to have ended in failure,” South Korea's military said.

It said the launch was “assessed to have failed in second stage separation”.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said they detected the launch of a long-range ICBM, followed by two short-range ballistic missiles.

“The range of the long-range ballistic missile is around 760 kilometres, altitude of 1,920km at speed of Mach 15,” they said.

“The short-range ballistic missiles flew around 330km at an altitude of around 70km at speed of Mach 5.

“North Korea's successive launch of ballistic missiles is a serious provocation that harms the peace and stability of not only the Korean Peninsula but also the international community.

Expand Autoplay Air raid sirens sounded across South Korea as North Korea tested its missile systems on Wednesday, including one that fell close to South Korean waters. Here, travellers at a railway station in Seoul watch a news broadcast. AFP

“The South Korean military will maintain a firm readiness posture to overwhelmingly respond to any provocation from North Korea.”

The launches come during South Korea and the US's largest-ever joint air drills, known as Vigilant Storm, involving hundreds of war planes. They will end on Friday.

Such exercises infuriate Pyongyang, which sees them as a rehearsal for invasion and said on Wednesday that South Korea and the US would “pay the most horrible price in history” if they didn't halt them.

North Korea fired more than 20 missiles on Wednesday, including one that landed near South Korea's territorial waters, which Seoul said was “effectively a territorial invasion”.

In March, North Korea is believed to have failed in an apparent attempt to test its largest and most powerful ICBM, the Hwasong-17.

Seoul and Washington said at the time that the missile exploded shortly after launch, with the explosion visible in the sky above Pyongyang.

Another ICBM test is also believed to have failed in May, Seoul's military said.