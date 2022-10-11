Malala Yousafzai lands in Pakistan to visit areas devastated by flooding

Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai landed in Pakistan on Tuesday to visit areas devastated by recent flooding, local media reported.

The return to her home country comes a few days after the 10th anniversary of the day the Pakistani Taliban shot her for insisting on her right to education.

She is expected to visit areas hit by devastating floods that have affected 33 million people and caused more than $30 billion in damage to the economy — or more than 10 per cent of gross domestic product.

People affected by floods queue to receive food distributed by the Red Crescent Society in Larkana, Pakistan. EPA

It must repair or replace two million damaged or destroyed homes, close to 24,000 schools, about 1,500 health centres and 13,000 kilometres of roads.

Scientific analysis found that climate change probably made the flooding worse, the World Weather Attribution group said. Pakistan is thought to have contributed only 0.8 per cent to the world’s emissions of fossil fuels.

Malala is expected to announce assistance from the Malala Fund for those affected by the flooding, Pakistan’s GEO news reported.

In the immediate wake of the flooding, the fund announced money to help provide emergency education services to ensure girls did not drop out of schooling, as well as psychosocial support to women and girls in flood-hit areas.

The is the second time Malala, who is accompanied by her parents, has returned to the country since the attack in 2012.

The 2012 attack, when Malala was only 15, drew international attention to the plight of women and girls in the country.

The activist became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at 17 in 2014 and was held up as a symbol of resistance.

Iqbal Hussain, a member of the faculty at Khushal School and College in Pakistan's Swat region where Malala Youafzai was a pupil, teaches science to 10th grade pupils. All photos: Tariq Ullah for The National

However, the plight of women’s rights and girls’ access to education has been limited.

On the anniversary of the shooting on Sunday, one person was killed in an attack on a school van in Swat Valley, where Malala’s old school is located.