Fire blazes at Centaurus Mall in Pakistan’s Islamabad

A fire broke out on the third floor of the Centaurus Mall in Islamabad on Sunday, according to local reports.

The building has apartments on its upper floors and videos posted on social media showed the fire spreading rapidly across several floors.

People are running away from the mall after the fire in Islamabad's biggest mall #Centaurus Mall. pic.twitter.com/s2UgS3eckY — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) October 9, 2022

Footage broadcast on Pakistani television showed smoke billowing from the building. Other clips posted on Twitter showed people rushing down the mall’s escalators in panic as they attempted to leave the building.

People were safely evacuated from the mall, Islamabad’s police confirmed on Twitter.

Islamabad Police said its chief, other senior officers, administration officials and rescue personnel responded to the scene of the fire.

The fire inside the mall was under control and no shop was damaged, police added.

“The building will be sealed, once the rescue operation is complete, on the orders of the city’s deputy commissioner until an investigation into the fire’s cause. No one will be allowed to enter,” Islamabad Police said in a tweet.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responded to Sunday’s fire saying he has ordered relevant authorities to take immediate action.

“It is very unfortunate that this incident happened in this well-known business centre. I pray that there is no loss of life. Condolences and sympathies for the financial losses of the victims,” Mr Sharif tweeted.

Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Mohammad Usman Younis confirmed that the fire at Centaurus Mall was brought under control after a two-hour operation.