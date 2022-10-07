Toyota issues apology as 300,000 customer email addresses are leaked

Japanese car maker said customers who subscribed to 'T-Connect' service affected

Oct 07, 2022
Japanese car maker Toyota issued an apology on Friday after disclosing that about 300,000 customer email addresses and assigned customer numbers were leaked via a subcontractor.

"The email addresses and customer management numbers of some customers who subscribe to 'T-Connect' were found to have been leaked," the Toyota Motor Corporation said in a statement on its website, adding that 296,019 cases were found.

"We sincerely apologise for causing great inconvenience and concern to our customers."

Toyota said customers who had registered their email addresses on the T-Connect site since July 2017 were affected.

It said "other information such as name, phone number, credit card, etc. is not affected".

Updated: October 07, 2022, 9:00 AM
