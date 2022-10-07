Thai King Vajiralongkorn visits mass shooting victims in hospital

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Friday visited the victims and relatives of those killed in a mass shooting at a nursery in north-eastern Nong Bua Lamphu province.

Accompanied by Queen Suthida, he was greeted by about 50 supporters, some wearing the king's official colour yellow, outside the hospital.

“I'm one of the Thais that love our country and love the monarchy,” Sodsri Yangyuen, 61, told AFP.

“The king has shown the utmost sympathy to the Nong Bua Lamphu people and the children killed in the attack by coming here. I just feel so grateful that he's coming to see the Nong Bua Lamphu people.”

Kesininat Amatratana, 63, said she came to show her gratitude to the king for supporting the community.

“If I don't come here, then I won't be able to live with myself. I'm grateful for his care for the people,” she said.

Photos published on the government media department's official Facebook page showed the king, dressed in a dark grey suit, greeting people at the hospital, accompanied by the queen.

🇹🇭#Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida visited and showed their supports to families of victims from the mass shooting at the Uthai Sawan Pre-school Centre in Na Klang District, #NongBuaLamphu.#KingVajiralongkorn #QueenSuthida #ThaiRoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/zjgLBAjtCz — Royal World Thailand 🇹🇭 (@rwthofficial) October 7, 2022

Thailand was rocked by the shooting and stabbing attack, in which at least 36 people — most of them young children — were killed by a former police officer named by authorities as Panya Khamrab.

The attacker ended his life after killing his wife and son after the nursery massacre.

King Vajiralongkorn faced previously unheard-of criticism during mass youth-led street protests in 2020.

The pro-democracy movement called for reforms to the monarchy including an end to the draconian royal defamation laws, which can lead to long prison sentences.

The palace stepped up public appearances in late 2020 and early 2021, including one occasion in which the king visited prisons, sweeping floors alongside his official consort.

But he has been seen less in public since the protests ebbed in 2021.