Thailand mass shooting: children among at least 20 dead in daycare centre attack

A manhunt is underway in northern Thailand after at least 20 people, including children, were killed in a gun and knife attack on a daycare centre, authorities said.

Police said the suspect was an ex-officer and that both adults and children were among the dead.

The government spokesman said all agencies were on alert and taking action to apprehend the shooter.

Police released a photo of the suspect saying that he was last seen driving a white Toyota pick-up truck with Bangkok plate numbers.

This is a developing story...