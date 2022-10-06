Thailand mass shooting: children among at least 20 dead in daycare centre attack

A manhunt is underway in northern Thailand after at least 20 people, including children, were killed in a gun and knife attack on a daycare centre, authorities said.
Police said the suspect was an ex-officer and that both adults and children were among the dead.
The government spokesman said all agencies were on alert and taking action to apprehend the shooter.
Police released a photo of the suspect saying that he was last seen driving a white Toyota pick-up truck with Bangkok plate numbers.
This is a developing story...
🇹🇭 THAI NEWS REPORTS: Police are urgently seeking this man allegedly responsible for a mass shooting in Nong Bua Lamphu. He was last seen driving a white Toyota pick-up truck with Bangkok plates 6กธ-6499. He is considered armed and very dangerous. #กราดยิงหนองบัวลําภู #Thailand pic.twitter.com/xb9mcxc8jL— Thai News Reports (@ThaiNewsReports) October 6, 2022