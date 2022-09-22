Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan apologises in contempt of court case

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday issued an apology in a contempt of court case, his defence lawyer said.

Faisal Chaudhry said the court, which had directed Mr Khan to submit a written and unconditional apology, had deferred proceedings against his client.

The charges related to a speech in which Mr Khan allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.

“The court has appreciated the gesture,” Mr Chaudhry told Reuters on Thursday. He said such cases would typically be dropped after an apology.

“We will prepare and submit in writing an unconditional apology as sought by the court,” he said.

The high court in Pakistan was due to indict Khan and a conviction would probably lead to his exclusion from politics for up to five years. He could be sentenced to jail for six months if convicted of contempt of court.

Since his removal from power in a no-confidence vote in April, the former cricketer has campaigned for early elections in the country. He has held large rallies targeting state institutions, such as the country’s powerful army and judiciary.

Pakistan is currently reeling from catastrophic floods that have killed more than 1,500 people, affected more than 33 million and caused more than $30 billion worth of damage. The country is also battling soaring inflation and a near record drop in its currency, the rupee, despite securing a loan from the International Monetary Fund last month.