Indian minister falls sick after drinking water from 'holy' rivulet

The chief minister of India's northern Punjab state fell ill two days after drinking a glass of water from a "holy" rivulet while announcing a campaign to clean up waterways in the state.

A post on the state government's official Twitter account showed Bhagwant Mann drinking a glass of water by the rivulet known as Kali Bein, considered holy by many Sikhs, in Sultanpur Lodhi on Sunday.

"At the 22nd anniversary function to clean holy Kali Bein, CM Bhagwant Mann announced a statewide campaign to clean all rivers and drains in the state. CM said that while there is no dearth of funds for this noble cause, he called upon people to support it and make it a mass movement," it said.

His party posted a video of him scooping the water from the rivulet before drinking it.

On Tuesday, Mr Mann, 48, was flown to the Indraprastha Apollo hospital in the capital New Delhi, reportedly with a severe stomach ache.

His office has not issued a statement regarding his illness, while his Aam Admi Party (AAP), which won the Punjab state elections in March, said he had gone to the hospital for a routine check-up and was discharged on Thursday evening.

But that did not stop Twitter users from poking fun at him.

“Bhagwant Mann drinking a glass of water from river which they claimed to have cleaned and then falling ill and getting admitted in Apollo hospital Delhi has to be funny tragic story of the year,” a Twitter user posted under the name Ashu.

'Amusing' hospital choice

Opposition leaders also took a dig at Mr Mann for seeking treatment at a private hospital and not one of the community clinics run by the AAP government in Delhi.

“I find it amusing that political leaders like Bhagwant Mann prefer Apollo hospital for a stomach ache sickness than the famous Delhi Mohlla clinics,” said Savio Rodrigues, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kali Bein, meaning "black stream", is so named because of the colour given to its waters by minerals. It originates in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district and flows 165 kilometres through four districts before meeting the confluence of the Sutlej and Beas rivers.

The rivulet holds immense significance in Sikhism because Guru Nanak, the founder of the religion, is said to have attained enlightenment after taking a dip in its water.