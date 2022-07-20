Indian police shoot dead two Sidhu Moose Wala murder suspects

Police in India’s Punjab gunned down four gangsters including two allegedly involved in the murder of Indian pop singer-turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh were killed in a four-hour shoot-out near the Attari border that divides India and Pakistan in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Three policemen and a journalist were injured in the gunfight.

The pair were among the three gunmen who were still on the run over the alleged murder of Moose Wala.

Moose Wala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was a popular singer in India and among Punjabi-speaking communities in the West.

The 29-year-old was shot nearly 30 times by alleged members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s group while he was driving a vehicle near his home in Moosewala village in the Mansa district of Punjab on May 29.

TV footage showed police vehicles chasing the gunmen down a narrow lane through a maize farm.

“Heavy exchange of fire took place today, two gangsters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala case were killed," said Gaurav Yadav, the state's mot senior police officer. "We were keeping track of accused in the murder case and our task force saw some movement in this area. We acted upon it."

Police recovered an AK-47 rifle, a pistol and ammunition from the spot.

Fans of Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala flock to his funeral. Police have killed two of the suspects. AFP

The gangsters had taken refuge at an abandoned building in a village in the border district following the chase.

A cordon was laid followed by a search operation when the gunfight started in which the men were killed.

Police in Delhi and Punjab have arrested at least eight shooters involved in the case.

Delhi police had earlier this month arrested the prime accused, an 18-year-old member of Bishnoi’s group, who allegedly shot at Moose Wala from the closest range.