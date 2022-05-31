Sidhu Moosewala funeral: thousands gather in Indian singer-politician's village

Thousands of mourners descended on the ancestral village of Indian pop singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala for his funeral on Tuesday afternoon, after he was killed by gunmen allegedly linked to a Canada-based criminal gang.

Moosewala, 28, real name Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead on Sunday by unknown assailants while driving an SUV with two friends near his home in the Moosewala village of Mansa district, northern Punjab.

An autopsy conducted by a team of five doctors at the Mansa Civil hospital reportedly found more than 20 bullets were pumped into his body, including one in the skull.

His body was brought to the village on Tuesday for last rites, which were expected to be held at about noon.

Heavy security was deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

Various leaders in the music industry and politics, including senior members of the Indian National Congress party, are expected to attend the funeral. The singer joined the party in December.

Moosewala enjoyed global fame when his songs reached the UK and Canadian charts.

While some modern Punjabi music contains sexist lyrics and objectification of women, Moosewala's songs talked of village life, making him popular with many people in rural Punjab.

Sidhu Moosewala performs at London's Wireless Festival in 2021. The Indian singer was popular with a global audience. Photo: WireImage

On Monday, Canadian rapper-singer Drake paid tributes to the singer on his Instagram as he posted a picture of the hitmaker and his mother with the caption “RIP MOOSE”.

An electrical engineering graduate, Moosewala began his career in 2017 after releasing his first song on YouTube. Within four years, his songs had more than four billion views on the video platform.

Police have arrested six people over the killing and said their initial investigation found that the motive was an inter-gang rivalry. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for Moosewala's killing.

A forensic team investigating the crime scene found Moosewala's car had 30 gunshot marks after it was ambushed from all the sides by the assailants, who are suspected of having used an AN-94 Russian assault rifle.

Moosewala was both popular and controversial because of some of his songs that were seen as promoting gun culture and violence and he was allegedly in the radar of gangsters.

He had alleged threats to his life several times and was given police security cover. But on May 28, the AAP government halved his protection to two officers.

He was among the 420 people, including prominent religious figures, whose security cover was reduced to divert police resources to maintaining law and order in the run-up to the 38th anniversary of the Indian Army's raid on the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the holiest site in the Sikh religion.

The raid, known as Operation Bluestar, came at the height of an insurgency by Sikh militants whose leaders had taken shelter in the temple complex.

The singer often drove a bulletproof vehicle but, on Sunday, he was driving an unarmoured vehicle and had refused to take his bodyguards with him.