Sri Lanka's acting president declares state of emergency

Sri Lanka's acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency as the country faces further protests over a months-long economic crisis that has caused acute shortages and surging prices.

“It is expedient, so to do, in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community,” a government notice released on Sunday said.

Mr Wickremesinghe is a leading contender to be elected president in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday.

Protesters last week forced former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee abroad, from where he submitted his resignation.

Mr Rajapaksa's resignation was accepted by parliament on Friday. He flew to the Maldives and then to Singapore after hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters took to the streets of Colombo a week ago, before storming his official residence and office.

His brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned in May, leading to Mr Wickremesinghe being asked to form a new government for his sixth term as the country's prime minister.

Sri Lanka's parliament met on Saturday to begin the process of electing a new president, and a shipment of fuel arrived to provide some relief to the crisis-hit nation.

Protesters said they would not accept Mr Wickremesinghe, an ally of Mr Rajapaksa, as president, raising the prospect of further unrest should he be elected.