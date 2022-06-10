Pakistani police investigating death of televangelist-turned-politician

Pakistani police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a prominent televangelist-turned-politician on Thursday.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, 50, was found unconscious at his home in Karachi and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Ghulam Nabi Memon, provincial police chief, said.

“Police are trying to convince the family to allow the autopsy, since circumstances surrounding death are not clear,” Memon told Reuters, speaking on WhatsApp. He said he instructed the Karachi police chief to start the postmortem.

Read More Pakistan cuts working week by a day during energy crisis

The family had refused the autopsy examination and shifted the body to a morgue, the information office for the rescue service said.

Hussain was found motionless at his house by one of his employees, the service's information said.