Bangladesh fire claims at least 25 lives

A fire at a container depot in south-eastern Bangladesh has killed at least 25 people and injured more than 100 others, officials and local media said on Sunday, as firefighters struggled to get the blaze under control.

"Twenty-five people have died in the fire including five firefighters. The death toll is expected to increase as the fire is still not totally under control," health department director Hasan Shahriar told The National.

The fire at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladeshi joint venture, broke out at about midnight local time on Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals.

The cause of the fire could not be immediately determined. The depot is in the town of Sitakunda, near Chittagong, 216 kilometres south-east of the capital, Dhaka.

The deaths of at least five firefighters was confirmed by Brig Gen Mainuddin, director general of the Bangladesh Fire Service. Another 15 firefighters were being treated for burns, he told AP.

Several explosions took place after the initial blast as the fire continued to spread, Brig Gen Mainuddin said.

Explosives experts from Bangladesh’s military have been called in to assist the firefighters. The explosions shattered the windows of nearby buildings and were felt as far as 4km away, officials and local media reports said.

Firefighters were still working to bring the fire under control on Sunday.

The death toll reached 19 at Chittagong Medical College Hospital, according to Ekattor TV, and the area’s civil surgeon said the number could rise.

Many of the containers in the depot are believed to hold chemicals. The site handles goods for export and import and is about 20km from Chittagong Port.

Firefighters carry the remains of a victim from the scene of the fire at a container depot in Sitakunda, about 40km from the key port of Chittagong on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh has a history of industrial disasters, including factories catching fire with workers trapped inside. Monitoring groups have blamed corruption and lax enforcement for these deadly incidents over the years.

Global brands, which employ tens of thousands of low-paid workers in Bangladesh, have come under pressure to improve factory conditions in recent years.

In the country’s large garment industry, which employs about four million people, safety conditions have improved significantly after reforms, but experts say accidents could still occur if other sectors do not make similar changes.

In 2012, about 117 workers died when they were trapped behind locked exits at a garment factory in Dhaka.

The country’s worst industrial disaster occurred the following year, when the Rana Plaza garment factory outside Dhaka collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.

In 2019, a blaze ripped through a 400-year-old area crammed with apartments, shops and warehouses in the oldest part of Dhaka, killing at least 67 people. Another fire in Dhaka, in a house illegally storing chemicals, killed at least 123 people in 2010.

In 2021, a fire at a food and beverage factory outside the capital killed at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally locked door.